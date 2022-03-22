Killer of NBA player Lorenzen Wright sentenced

Memphis, Tennessee. A jury found a Tennessee man guilty Monday in the murder of the former NBA player. Lawrence Wrightwhose bullet-ridden body was found in a field nearly 12 years ago in his hometown of Memphis.

The 12-member jury deliberated for two hours before finding Billy Ray Turner guilty of felony murder, attempted murder and criminal association in the death of Wright, the 7-foot-6 center who played 13 seasons in the NBA before Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Lee Coffee sentenced Turner, 51, to life in prison.

Coffee called Wright a “holy son” of Memphis, telling his mother, Deborah Marion, that while the trial may not be closure, she can “celebrate the good” in her son.

The murder has been one of the most publicized homicide cases in Memphis history. Wright’s decomposed body was found riddled with gunshot wounds in a swampy field east of Memphis on July 28, 2010. The 34-year-old former player and father of six had been missing for several days.

Turner had previously pleaded guilty to possessing a gun as a convicted felon after two handguns were found on him when he was arrested for Wright’s murder in 2017. Turner is serving a 16-year prison sentence for the separate gun possession charge. .

Prosecutors allege that Wright’s ex-wife, Sherra, masterminded her ex-husband’s murder and enlisted Turner and his cousin Jimmie Martin to help her.

Turner and Sherra Wright were indicted in December 2017. Sherra surprisingly pleaded guilty in July 2017 and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Turner is a gardener who knew Sherra from church and, according to the prosecution, they had a romantic relationship.