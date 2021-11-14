World

Killer scorpions in Egypt: kill three people and injure 450

CAIRO – Scorpions in Egypt stabbed three people to death and injured another 450 in the southern city of Aswan after severe storms swept them into streets and homes. This was said by an official of the Egyptian Ministry of Health.

Friday’s hail and thunderstorms in the area near the Nile River were particularly violent. Heavy rains regularly cause scorpions to slip into the streets of the population centers and also disturb snakes. People were therefore asked to stay indoors and avoid places with many trees.

Extra doses of the antidote were distributed in medical centers in villages near mountains and deserts, the health official told the news agency. Al-Ahram. And doctors have been turned away from vaccination centers to treat scorpion bites.

Egypt is home to the “thick-tailed scorpions” which are among the deadliest in the world. Their venom can kill humans in under an hour. Symptoms can include difficulty breathing, muscle twitching, and unusual head movements.

The antidote is used as a preventative measure before symptoms occur, but it can also work once symptoms start to get worse.

