Killers of the Flower Moon, also Brendan Fraser in the cast of the new Scorsese film!

Martin Scorsese is once again aiming high with his new film: the cast of this one Killers of the Flower Moon will be able to count on a plethora of first-rate stars, from Leonardo DiCaprio to Robert De Niro, passing through Jesse Plemons and a newcomer announced just in these hours for the joy of those who were dying to see him again.

We are talking about Brendan Fraser: the star of La Mummy and Indiavolato has been away from the big screen for quite some time and only in the last few days is she finally starting to show a great desire to get back on track, having already been announced in the cast of Max Barbakow’s Brothers after a long stop period.

Scorsese’s film, which has already cost poor Robert De Niro an injury, will therefore see the return of the actor who, according to his statements on the matter, decided to withdraw from public life following the aftermath of some harassment received by the former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in 2003.

A restart with a bang for Fraser, therefore, which we hope will prove to be an added value for one of the most anticipated films of the next few years. Here, meanwhile, you can find Leonardo DiCaprio in the first photo of Killers of the Flower Moon.


