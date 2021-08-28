Killers of the Flower Moon: John Lithgow joins Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro

John Lithgow will flank Leonardo Dicaprio And Robert De Niro in the next film by Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon.

John Lithgow has appeared in several successful series, among them A family of the third kind And The Crown. Lithgowalso recently performed Roger Ailes in Bombshell – The voice of the scandal and is currently a candidate for Emmy for his work alongside Matthew Rhys in Perry Mason.

Killers of the Flower Moon is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the wealthy Osage Nation, a Siouan-speaking Native American people. This series of brutal crimes became known as the Reign of Terror. Leonardo Dicaprio plays Ernest Burkhart, the grandson of a powerful local breeder played by DeNiro, while Lily Gladstone plays Mollie, his wife Osage.

The script of Killers of the Flower Moon has been adapted from the award Oscar, Eric Roth. In the cast of the new film by Martin Scorsese also Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Dear Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, William Belleau and many others.

Martine Scorsese produces and directs Killers of the Flower Moon for Apple Studios.

David Grann’s The Red Earth Assassins

Killers of the Flower Moon, which is based on the novel by Grann, tells of America’s richest population: the Osage Indians of Oklahoma. At a time when hydrocarbons were about to become the most important resource on the planet, huge deposits were found beneath their soil. They drove around in luxury cars, lived in pharaonic houses, sent their children to study in the best schools in Europe. The natives began to die shot, poisoned, ambushed and ambushed, always in mysterious circumstances. Anyone who dared to investigate also ended up underground. When the deaths exceeded two dozen the case was taken over by the FBI, headed by a young and still inexperienced J. Edgar Hoover. A team of Indian-born investigators was assembled. They infiltrated, some ended badly, and adopted all the more or less legitimate means at their disposal to unearth a chilling conspiracy.

Here are some of them photo from the set.

