Killers of the Flower Moon: Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro in the new photos from the set

The photos from the set of the next film by Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon, offer a new look at Leonardo Dicaprio And Robert De Niro.

Based on the best-seller The killers of the Red Earth from David Grann, Killers of the Flower Moon is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the wealthy Osage Nation, a Siouan-speaking Native American people. This series of brutal crimes became known as the Reign of Terror.

Leonardo Dicaprio plays Ernest Burkhart, the grandson of a powerful local breeder played by DeNiro, while Lily Gladstone plays Mollie, his wife Osage.

In the new ones photo from the set, Di Caprio And DeNiro they are both dressed in the costumes of the time. Filming is currently underway in Fairfax, Oklahoma.

16.07 l Leonardo DiCaprio no set de seu novo film "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Fairfax Oklahoma

Martine Scorsese produces and directs Killers of the Flower Moon for Apple Studios. The screenplay was adapted from the award Oscar, Eric Roth. To produce together with Scorsese there are Dan Friedkin And Bradley Thomas by Imperative Entertainment and Appian Way Productions.

In the cast of Killers of the Flower Moon also Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Dear Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, William Belleau and many others.

The killers of the Red Earth

In the 1920s, America’s richest population were the Osage Indians of Oklahoma. At a time when hydrocarbons were about to become the most important resource on the planet, huge deposits were found beneath their soil. They drove in luxury cars, lived in pharaonic houses, sent their children to study in the best schools in Europe. The natives began to die shot, poisoned, ambushed and ambushed, always in mysterious circumstances. Anyone who dared to investigate also ended up underground. When the deaths exceeded two dozen the case was taken over by the FBI, headed by a young and still inexperienced J. Edgar Hoover. A team of Indian-born investigators was assembled. They infiltrated, some ended badly, and adopted all the more or less legitimate means at their disposal to unearth a chilling conspiracy.

