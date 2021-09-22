Killers of the Flower Moon: Leonardo DiCaprio has changed roles, but he will be an important presence

Killers of the Flower Moon, during the various stages of development, it has undergone changes and now Jesse Plemons will have the role that was initially entrusted to Leonardo Dicaprio. Screenwriter Eric Roth explained that this change did not diminish the Oscar-winning’s importance within the Martin Scorsese-directed film.

Cannes 2019: Leonardo DiCaprio on the red carp of Il traitor

Interviewed by Collider, Eric Roth said of Killers of the Flower Moon: “I wouldn’t say Jesse Plemons is the protagonist, rather the designated hero. I think the parts are on the same level and always have been in a certain sense, and the part entrusted to Leonardo DiCaprio is really complicated and interesting. This is a smart role for a brilliant actor to play. If Montgomery Clift were alive I think he would consider playing him“.

Loading... Advertisements

The screenwriter had told the podcast Script Notes, in November: “Leonardo wanted changes to be made to the script. We discussed it. He won half and I won the other“. Roth, a Collider, he had also added: “There have been some interesting changes regarding the character that Leonardo would play. I think we’ve all had our hard times trying to figure out how to best represent events because this story has a very big impact. But I believe that we have arrived at the right material and that Martin Scorsese has made the right decision“.

The film Killers of the Flower Moon is set in the 1920s, in Oklahoma, and tells the story of a series of murders that have affected the community of Osage Nation, a tribe of Native Americans, after the discovery that there is in their lands. it was oil. The murders attracted the attention of the FBI.