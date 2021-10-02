News

Killers of the Flower Moon, Lily Gladstone alongside Leonardo DiCaprio

The cast of the new film expands with Leonardo Dicaprio (PHOTO), in the past few hours Deadline has relaunched the news of the arrival of Lily Gladstone in the film based on the book The Red Earth Killers: Business, Oil, Murders, and the Birth of the FBI. A frontier story from David Grant.

Lily Gladstone: her role in the film

American actress, class 1986, will have the task of playing the role of Mollie Burkhart, or wife of Ernest Burkhart, played by the protagonist of Revenant – Revenant and grandson of the powerful local breeder, whose face will be given by the iconic Robert De Niro.

Martin Scorsese he will then direct the new film with a cast made up of some of the most beloved stars of the seventh art; the director will also cover the role of producer, alongside him Eric Roth for the script.

The shooting of the film should start in the coming weeks, after the slowdowns suffered due to the health emergency linked to the spread of the Coronavirus (THE SPECIALTHE MAPUPDATES) which led to a series of changes to production plans.

There is no news regarding the possible distribution date, so there is nothing left to do but wait to know all future developments.

Leonardo DiCaprio: the set of the film Don’t Look Up

Meanwhile, Leonardo DiCaprio, born in 1974, is busy on the set of the film Don’t Look Up who will be able to count on a choral cast made up of some of the most famous names in Hollywood, among them we find Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep (PHOTO), Timothée Chalamet, Chris Evans and Ariana Grande (PHOTO).

In recent days, some shots of the filming of the film have conquered social networks.

