Killing in a school in Texas: Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Taylor Swift… mourn the 19 children shot

An 18-year-old man opened fire at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday, May 24, killing 19 children and two adults. A drama that shook the world. Several public figures took to social media to pay heartbreaking tributes.

It is an unimaginable tragedy. This Tuesday, May 24, an 18-year-old teenager entered Robb Elementary School in the town of Ulvada in southern Texas. He opened fire and shot 19 children and two adults. The shooter, identified as Salvador Ramos, was killed by police. Educated at Ulvade High School, the suspect is said to have first shot his grandmother, who was airlifted to hospital. He then went to the primary school, where he opened fire”in an atrocious and insane way,” as Texas Governor Greg Abbott said.

“Unfortunately, he was able to enter the premises, then he entered several classrooms and started firing his weapon”Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Erick Estrada told reporters. The shooter was wearing a bulletproof vest. According to law enforcement, the motive is not yet known but the man seems to have acted alone. A 10-year-old girl and a 66-year-old woman were transported to University Health Hospital in San Antonio, 136 km from the scene of the tragedy. They are both in critical condition. 13 children were transported to the hospital center of the city.

Taylor Swift, Kesha … The upset personalities

A killing that shocked the world and to which many celebrities reacted on social networks. Kim Kardashian shared on Instagram a message from the account momsdemandactionwhich indicates : “schools should be a safe sanctuary for our children, not a place where they go to die”. “Another school shooting. It breaks my heart for all these families”, shared Kylie Jenner. “I can’t understand the tragedy of todaysaid Khloé Kardashian. How can this happen? My heart is broken”.

“I can’t imagine what these parents are going through. What these students and teachers have been through. Imagine how scared they must have been. It breaks my heart,” Kourtney Kardashian said. “When will that be enough to change the gun law? How many corpses will it take to change that?”, questioned the singer Kesha. A tragedy that also upset Faustine Bollaert, who commented “this world…” on Instagram. “Full of rage and mourning”, shared Taylor Swift. A tragedy that broke the heart of the planet.

