Killing in Texas: Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner shocked by the drama!

The killing in Texas affected the whole world. Many stars have spoken about it on their social networks.

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian… They all showed up very affected by the massacre in Texas. The MCE TV editorial explains everything from A to Z!

What is this famous massacre in Texas?

If you haven’t heard of the Texas killings, don’t panic. We explain to you right away what happened on tuesday may 24th.

According to the American media, Salvador Ramos, an 18-year-old young man, reportedly went to an elementary school called Robb Elementary School, with a gun in his hand. He would then have killed 21 peopleincluding 19 children.

But the figure is not official. In effect, the toll could rise in the coming days. As for the killer, he was arrested and killed by the police. It is therefore difficult to know what his motivations were.

Still, the whole world was deeply shocked by this killing. Internet users could not help but show their support for the dead and their families. The stars got into it tooon their social networks.

Starting with Kim Kardashian. The latter shared a message from momsdemandaction on his Instagram account. It said: “Schools should be a sanctuary of safety for our children, not a place where they will die. ».

Kim Kardashian also wanted to point out the inaction of the government and the population in the face of such tragedy. The MCE TV editorial staff tells you more, in the rest of this article.

Kim Kardashian’s sisters speak out

Kim Kardashian is not not the only one to speak regarding the Texas killings. Indeed, Kylie Jenner also wanted to post a message on her Instagram account.

“Another killing in a school. It breaks my heart for all these families. », she wrote on a black background. She then specifies that this is the 212th shooting since 2022. Do you realize? It’s totally crazy.

But we understand that it particularly affected Kylie Jenner. Let’s not forget thatshe lived the drama of the Astroworldmore or less far, a few months ago.

As a reminder, during a music festival, his darling Travis Scott gave a concert. A crowd movement occurred, making several victims, died by suffocation. Yes, it’s awful. And, indeed, the couple had a hard time recovering from it.

Regarding the killing in Texas, we also had the right to an intervention from Khloé Kardashian. ” I can not understand today’s tragedy. », she exclaimed on the same platform as the others. ” How can this happen? My heart is broken. »she also added.

But that’s not all. Like Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian addressed the government and asked to protect the children.

Let’s finish with Kourtney Kardashian. The one who got married a few days ago wrote the following sentence: ” I can’t imagine what these parents are going through. What these students and teachers have been through. Imagine how scared they must have been. It breaks my heart. “.

Photo credit: IPA/ABACA