“kills innovation and confuses users” – Nerd4.life

In a document filed with the EU Commission, Apple has come out against the proposal to adopt theUSB-C as a global format for charging all devices, essentially stating that such a change would block innovation and at the same time confuse users.

As reported in a previous news item, in September the Commission presented a proposal to standardize the charging technologies of smartphones and other electronic devices to a single standard by 2024, namely USB-C, which should decrease waste by reducing the need for many different cables and chargers.

In the document filed by Apple, the Cupertino company basically takes sides against the proposal of the EU Commission in three points. The first is that “the inappropriate use of standards stifles theinnovation and undermines the interoperability objective “, as the procedure for updating the legal text by the Commission” will lead to significant delays in bringing innovations and improvements to the European market. ”

Android devices have long adopted USB-C, while iPhones are still tied to Lightning

The second is that the adoption of a single standard by 2024 would not allow the products currently on the market to reach the end of their life cycle, consequently causing premature obsolescence and limiting the choice of buyers.

“When the proposal goes into effect, only new models with USB-C will be available for purchase by European consumers. As a result, consumers will be deprived of the ability to purchase older models compatible with their accessories and chargers. resulting in premature obsolescence of non-USB-C chargers and accessories. ”

The last point states that the new rules of the European Commission could confuse consumers. “The proposal does not clearly define the requirements for a physical label on the product packaging and may vary within the EU market, which will create confusion among European consumers.”

Most Android devices already adopt the USB-C standard, but the EU Commission’s proposal represents a rather radical change regarding Apple products, given that the Cupertino house has continued so far, including the recent iPhone 13, with the proprietary Lightning format. Different speech for iPad Pro and MacBook Pro which in addition to Lightning support USB-C.