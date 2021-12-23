kills nearby, then cooks and eats body parts of the victim

Murderous madness: James David Russell, 39, from Idaho, United States, allegedly killed, cooked and ate body parts of David Flaget, a 70-year-old neighbor.

James David Russell, 39 years oldIdaho, in United States, was arrested and charged with murder and cannibalism. The man would have killed David Flaget, 70-year-old neighbor, and allegedly ate parts of the victim’s body.

Russell was taken into custody after authorities found the dead man’s body in his truck outside the alleged killer’s home. Flaget was found upside down in the passenger seat of his vehicle.

Flaget’s wrists were taped and police believe he was being held before he was murdered. Russell had initially escaped from law enforcement by barricading himself in the loft of the garage of the house where he lived. Then he was arrested.

Recently released court documents revealed that some of the victim’s remains were missing when his body was found. Authorities said Russell believed that by eating the 70-year-old’s remains he could “cure his brain“.

In the course of their investigation, police allegedly confiscated a blood-soaked microwave oven, a glass bowl, a knife from Russell’s home and a duffel bag. Authorities said there was evidence that a cleaning kit had been used to dispose of remains and evidence.

In September, Russell was arrested on a murder charge, but recently prosecutors added that of cannibalism. Phillip Stella, a Bonner County detective, said this was the first allegation of cannibalism in the state.

The prosecution surrounding the case was suspended last October after district magistrate judge Tara Harden ordered the 39-year-old to undergo a mental state assessment. Russell is expected to appear for a review hearing on December 28th.