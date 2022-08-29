Kim and Khloe Kardashian Discuss Critics in New ‘Kardashians’ Trailer: ‘Nobody Sympathizes With You’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The second season of “The Kardashians” will tackle a family drama.

Hulu has released the full trailer for the next season of the reality TV show, which is set to hit the streaming platform on September 22. The new trailer features Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie, and Kris Jenner as well as all the drama that has unfolded since the first season aired.

This drama includes the criticism Kim received after saying, “I have the best advice for women in business. Get up and work. It seems like no one wants to work these days,” during an interview. with Variety.

“Did you see all the backlash from the Variety interview?” the SKIMS founder told her sister Khloe in the trailer.

“No one sympathizes with you,” Khloe replied.

“I’m mortified and understand why people were upset,” Kim added.

Kim has already publicly responded to the comments since the interview was published in March.

The reality star explained that it wasn’t meant to be a “general statement towards women” during an interview with ‘Good Morning America’.

“It wasn’t a general statement towards women or the feeling that I don’t respect work or think they don’t work hard. I know they do,” she said. “It was taken out of context, but I’m so sorry if it was received that way.”

“That statement I said was without questions or conversation around it, and it became a really contextless soundbite,” Kim continued.

The second season, which Khloe called “madness,” also focuses on the Good American founder’s drama with her baby daddy Tristan Thompson, Kris’ health issues, and Kendall’s 818 mark.

“Going through what I went through was incredibly difficult,” Khloe said, seemingly addressing her baby drama with Thompson. “I just feel like I’m a fish in a fishbowl.”

At the end of the first season, fans saw Khloe find out that Thompson cheated on her with a personal trainer from Texas. The news broke after Maralee Nichols filed a petition claiming Thompson was the father of her unborn child in a Texas court.

Before Khloe found out about the infidelity, the ‘Revenge Body’ star had started the surrogacy process with Thompson.

The former couple recently welcomed their second child in August. Thompson and Khloe welcomed their first daughter True in 2018.