Kim and Khloé Kardashian mark Father’s Day in their own way

Last Sunday was Father’s Day. The Kardashian girls, too, wanted to mark this day in a special way for the men of their past and present lives.

Kim pays tribute to Ye, her father and her stepfather

Even if the two sisters are separated from the fathers of their children, this does not prevent them from showing their love to the latter. Kim for his part paid tribute to Kanye West in their role as parents. She also congratulated him for his role as a father, which he plays to perfection with their four children.

“Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do!”wrote the businesswoman. “Happy Father’s Day”. Furthermore, she also wrote a few words in respect of her late father. “The kids asked me how I would celebrate with you today if you were way up there in heaven. They gave me the cutest suggestions. I miss you and love you with all my soul.” She did not forget her stepfather for his noble role in raising the family.

A family getaway for Khloé, her ex and their daughter

The 37-year-old was spotted hanging out with her ex on Saturday after attending their daughter’s recital together. According TMZ, the three then went to lunch at the Sagebrush Cantina in Calabasas. They were later joined by other members of the Kardashian family to commemorate the special day.