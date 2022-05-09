Kim Cattrall’s powerful speech about deciding your destiny by saying “no” (and not just to Sex and the City)

With the premiere months ago on HBO Max of the sequel to ‘Sex and the City’, ‘And just like that’, Kim Cattrall was on everyone’s lips again for her refusal to play New York public relations Samantha Jones. And precisely to thank the recognition of Variety magazine as one of the most powerful women in the media and entertainment sector, the actress focused her speech on the importance of saying “no” encouraging women to pronounce that word to “be writers of their own lives”.

“I want to share with you something that has been of enormous help to me over the years in my personal and professional life,” announced the 65-year-old actress to continue like this: “It’s simple, but at the same time complicated. It’s a word and the word is ‘no'”.

His words inevitably lead us to think of his most famous denial, the one he uttered after the second ‘Sex and the City’ movie when he decided not to continue playing the character of Samantha Jones that gave him international fame. A decision that she seems forced to justify in almost every one of her appearances. Since the premiere of ‘And just like that’ Cattrall had not spoken about the series againbut in the interview for Variety on the occasion of the recognition he has confessed that he has not seen her and that they never contacted her for the reboot. She has said again that her decision was correct and that she hasn’t really thought about it too much because she is focused on her new projects: the ‘Queer as folk’ reboot and the spin-off ‘How I met your father’, which Disney + premieres this week in Spain. He has assured that he feels everything that refers to the character of Samantha as “an echo of the past” although he has described as “wonderful” the feeling that people want to continue seeing more, especially because it is something that “she is very proud of”. .

However, as explained in her speech that it has not been the only occasion in which he has had to say no and he gave several examples: “No, that’s not for me”, “No, that salary is unacceptable”, “No, we are not going to have a meeting in your hotel room”. And the one that the actress said was one of her favorites: “I don’t want to be even for a moment in a situation that I’m not enjoying.”

Cattrall explained that “the word ‘no’ has a hard time getting from the brain to the tongue” and said that “even today there are situations where a woman’s rights or opinion are not heard so this basic word becomes even more important.” Although she did not mention it, her statements lead us to think about the situations of harassment denounced within the phenomenon mee too and more recently in the news about the possible illegalization of abortion in the United States.

Along with her, the act recognized five other women, some colleagues such as Drew Barrymore, Amanda Seyfried and Queen Latifah and also the singer Camila Cabello and the athlete Venus Williams.