Kim Dotcom increasingly in love with Bitcoin Cash

Today, in a new tweet, the famous Kim Dotcom, founder of Megaupload, said he had called his dog BCH, to honor his support for Bitcoin Cash.

Who you lookin at BCH? 😎 pic.twitter.com/b2D4Rhd6Gf – Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) September 13, 2021

“Who are you looking at, BCH?”

Kim Dotcom supports Bitcoin Cash

It is not news that Kim Dotcom has launched into the crypto world, backing BCH against the Bitcoin (BTC) maximalists.

Already at the beginning of 2020, in fact, he had shared his vision on the subject, stating that according to him Roger Ver, Bitcoin.com CEO, he would be one step ahead of the others.

Furthermore, at the beginning of this 2021, Kim Dotcom had concretely acted in the sector, integrating the BCH blockchain on KIM.

The KIM platform, with the aim of monetizing digital content, had therefore added the Bitcoin Cash Blockchain, after having also integrated Bitcoin and Lightning Network and Liquid Network.

Kim Dotcom, Bitcoin Cash and dogmania

Nowadays, the association between crypto and dogs, on the social network of crypto-lovers Twitter, this is nothing new.

Indeed, with Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), the little dogs have become real protagonists of memes on memes, increasingly appreciated in the cryptosphere.

It’s a bit like what happens on the official channel of the notorious Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, who, to share his “love” for DOGE, often and willingly shares tweets depicting funny memes of the dog.

In this sense, too Kim Dotcom may want to follow in Musk’s footsteps and having chosen his royal dog as the protagonist to support his beloved crypto BCH.

A strategy already tested or a pure devotion to bitcoin cash that of Kim Dotcom, who, in any case, continues to affirm his interest in the crypto of the first Bitcoin fork.

BCH forecasts and real price performance in 2021

Towards the end of 2020, Kim Dotcom had also shared her price predictions for BCH, stating that by the end of 2021 it would be of $ 3,000.

Something that has not yet come true. At the time of writing, BCH is worth $ 608 and ranks 16th by market capitalization. Its total market cap is over $ 11 billion, while its percentage of dominance on the entire crypto market is 0.57%.

Even during the bull market of this 2021, when Bitcoin hit its ATH – All Time High in April, surpassing $ 60,000, BCH reached a price high of $ 1500.

Still very far from the $ 3000 expected by Kim Dotcom, even if with another 3 months ahead of this year, anything is possible.