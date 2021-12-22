Kim Jong Un commemorates his father, who was forbidden to laugh for 11 days. Severe penalties for those who challenge the bans

No laughing, celebrating birthdays, drinking alcohol, and even speaking loudly in public for 11 days: the North Korea thus celebrates the 10th anniversary of his death of former leader Kim Jong Il, father of the current supreme leader Kim Jong Un who, from the prohibition of jeans and long hair to that of leather coats, has always faithfully followed in his footsteps.

The anniversary of Jong Il’s death, and that of his father Kim Il Sung they are celebrated every year in Pyongyang, but for the tenth anniversary the celebrations have been extended by one day, increased bans and harsher penalties for offenders. “During the mourning period, we cannot drink alcohol, laugh or engage in recreational activities, “a resident of the city of Sinuiju, on the border with China along the Yalu River, told the Korean service of Radio free Asia.

“Even if a family member dies during the period of bereavement, it is not allowed to speak aloud during the funeral e the body must be buried soon after“- another resident tells Rfa -” and it is also forbidden to celebrate one’s birthday, if it falls during the period of mourning “. Any excess, including drinking and the use of substances, is prohibited. “In the past, many people have been caught drinking or smoking during the mourning period – says a resident of the southwestern province of South Hwanghae – they were arrested and treated as political prisoners and the police have been told this year to pay particular attention to identifying and punishing offenders, watching over night and day without rest “.

Among the contestable ‘crimes’ that of “spoiling the atmosphere of collective mourning”. In short, “the living are punished to honor the dead”, ventures an anonymous source. Kim Jong Il, the leader whose memory is celebrated, succeeded his father, Nation founder Kim Il Sung, upon his death in 1994. He then ruled the country until his death, which occurred from a heart attack, at the age of 69, in 2011, and was later replaced by his son, current leader Kim Jong Un