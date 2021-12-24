World

Kim Jong-un Killed? Air of “coup” in North Korea, what state TV shows – Libero Quotidiano

Photo of James Reno James Reno1 hour ago
0 113 1 minute read

Kim Jong un

Kim Jong-un is on everyone’s lips again for the ultimate madness set in North Korea: banned the entire population from laughing, organizing parties or even just being happy for the next eleven days. In the sick mind of the Pyongyang dictator this is the way to pay homage to his father, Kim Jong-Il, on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of his death.

No laughing for eleven days, otherwise he'll kill you: Kim Jong-un's latest horror, the reasons for madness

Meanwhile, Kim’s sister and close adviser appears to be climbing further positions in the Workers’ Party hierarchy. Obviously there is no certain news, as always when it comes to North Korea, but it seems that Kim Yo-jong is rising in level, at least judging by the treatment that the regime media reserved for it on the occasion of its last public appearance. The news agency Kcna named Kim’s sister a politburo member of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party.

North Korea, postcards from the dictatorship: the

Videos on this topic

It could be a promotion to alternate members of the politburo, a role he lost last January at the congress. However, there are no confirmations in this sense: the last official news regarding Kim Yo-jung dates back to September, when his promotion to the government’s State Affairs Committee was announced. Currently she is also a member of the Central Committee and director of the Information and Education department: in short, her power is getting wider and wider.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno1 hour ago
0 113 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Usa, maxi compensation of 626 million to the population of Flint for contaminated water: “Risks repeatedly ignored”

November 12, 2021

Senator No vax who has the journalists of Tg1 kidnapped in Romania – The video

1 week ago

Cop26: What is adaptation to the climate crisis – Economy

November 9, 2021

Omicron variant, second case in Veneto

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button