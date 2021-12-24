Kim Jong-un Killed? Air of “coup” in North Korea, what state TV shows – Libero Quotidiano





Kim Jong-un is on everyone’s lips again for the ultimate madness set in North Korea: banned the entire population from laughing, organizing parties or even just being happy for the next eleven days. In the sick mind of the Pyongyang dictator this is the way to pay homage to his father, Kim Jong-Il, on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of his death.





Meanwhile, Kim’s sister and close adviser appears to be climbing further positions in the Workers’ Party hierarchy. Obviously there is no certain news, as always when it comes to North Korea, but it seems that Kim Yo-jong is rising in level, at least judging by the treatment that the regime media reserved for it on the occasion of its last public appearance. The news agency Kcna named Kim’s sister a politburo member of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party.



It could be a promotion to alternate members of the politburo, a role he lost last January at the congress. However, there are no confirmations in this sense: the last official news regarding Kim Yo-jung dates back to September, when his promotion to the government’s State Affairs Committee was announced. Currently she is also a member of the Central Committee and director of the Information and Education department: in short, her power is getting wider and wider.



