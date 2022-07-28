Kim Jong-un threatens to use nuclear force and “annihilate” South Korea

Seoul.. The North Korean leaderKim Jong Unassured that his country is “ready to mobilize” its nuclear deterrent force in the face of any possible military confrontation in the future with United States and South Korea, State media reported this Thursday.

“Our country’s nuclear deterrence is also ready to mobilize its absolute power reliably, precisely and quickly, according to its mission,” he said. Kim Jong Un in a speech delivered on Wednesday, according to the official Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang.

The country’s armed forces are “fully prepared” to face “any military confrontation with the United States,” added the North Korean leader while addressing veterans of the 1950-1953 Korean War, on the occasion of “Victory Day.” .

In June, the United States and South Korea threatened a “swift” response with more sanctions and even a review of the US “military stance” in the event of a new nuclear test by North Korea.

This week, the US military conducted live-fire exercises with Apache attack helicopters in South Korea for the first time since 2019.

Kim Jong-un also criticized South Korea’s new conservative president, Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office in May and vowed to be tougher on his northern neighbor.

“Talking about military actions against our nation, which possesses the absolute weapons they fear the most, is absurd and is a very dangerous self-destructive action,” Kim stressed.

“Such a dangerous attempt would be immediately punished by our powerful force, and Yoon Suk Yeol’s government and his army would be annihilated,” the North Korean leader threatened.

“Kim’s rhetoric exaggerates outside threats to justify his regime focused on military spending in a struggling economy,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.

“North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs violate international law, but Kim Jong-un is trying to present his destabilizing weaponry as a just self-defense effort,” the expert continued. AFP

