Kim Jong Un vows to accelerate North Korea’s nuclear development

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) — North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un vowed Monday to accelerate his development of nuclear weapons, as a military parade in Pyongyang displayed the country’s most advanced weaponry to date, including an intercontinental ballistic missile that experts say puts to the entire continental United States within reach.

The country will “strengthen and develop” its nuclear forces at the “highest possible speed,” Kim said as a Hwasong-17 ICBM, multiple giant rocket launchers and a submarine-launched ballistic missile were paraded through the streets of the North Korean capital.

Experts said the parade — held to mark the 90th anniversary of the founding of the North Korean military — offered a glimpse of Kim’s ambitions for his weapons program, particularly his efforts to develop solid-fuel missiles that would be easier to conceal. of foreign espionage agencies. It also offered insight into his mindset, they said.

Any country or force that tried to confront North Korea militarily “would cease to exist,” Kim said, describing its nuclear forces as “a symbol of national power and the basis of our military power.”

“True peace can be relied on and national dignity and sovereignty can be guaranteed with the powerful self-defense force that can defeat the enemy,” Kim said in a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). state property.C

He said his nuclear force’s first mission was “to deter war,” but if someone tried to “take away our country’s fundamental interests, our nuclear force would have no choice but to carry out its second mission.” He did not detail what that second mission would be.

Among the most striking pieces of weaponry on display was the Hwasong-17, touted by Pyongyang as one of its greatest military achievements.

North Korea claims to have successfully tested the missile in March, with a report in its state media at the time describing the launch as a “powerful nuclear war deterrent” and quoting Kim as saying the country was “fully prepared.” for any possible military confrontation with the United States.

The ICBM could, at least in theory, put the entire continental United States within range of a North Korean nuclear warhead, but analysts say there are questions about whether the missile can deliver a nuclear payload to the target.

In fact, the US and South Korea have disputed North Korea’s claims to have tested the Hwasong-17, suggesting that the March 24 launch was actually a test of the older and slightly smaller Hwasong-15. , a missile first tested in 2017.

A look at Kim’s ambitions

Experts said Kim’s parade and speech spoke volumes about the country’s ambitions, both in terms of its weapons development and diplomatic priorities.

Ankit Panda, a nuclear weapons expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said images from the parade suggested the presence of what could be three as-yet-untested solid-fuel missiles.

“Kim put solid-fuel ICBMs on his wish list for the 8th Party Congress in January 2021. So I wouldn’t be surprised if one of them was flight-tested in due course,” Panda said. in a tweet.

Solid-fuel missiles are considered more advanced than liquid-fuel missiles because they can be more easily transported—meaning they are easier to hide from an enemy—and can be prepared for launch more quickly.

Jeffrey Lewis, a weapons expert and professor at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, said in March, following the Hwasong-17 test, that the North Korean leader had been “marching through” a long list of weapons modernization established more than a year ago. of a year

“(Kim) said these are all the things that North Korea is going to do and that included a multi-warhead ICBM, a solid-propelled ICBM, launching a military satellite, and even putting a nuclear-powered submarine in the sea,” Lewis said.

“I don’t think I’m going to stop until that list is complete,” Lewis said.

North Korea has previously announced plans to improve the accuracy of its missiles and increase the range to 15,000 kilometers (9,320 miles).

“I think we are firmly in a period of missile testing, nuclear testing and tension that is probably going to last a year or so,” Lewis said.

The meaning of a man in uniform

Beyond the weapons on display, analysts said the parade offered other insights into Kim’s state of mind.

Cheong Seong-chang, director of the Center for North Korea Studies at the Sejong Institute, a private South Korean think tank, said it was significant that Kim had worn a military uniform for his speech.

“This could symbolize that Kim will respond with ‘strong force’ in the future to (incoming South Korean President) Yoon Suk Yeol’s administration’s hard-line policy towards North Korea, which regards the country as its ‘main enemy.’ and promises to be ready with a ‘preemptive strike’ capability,” Cheong said.

Some, like Panda, suggested that Kim’s remarks did not show a fundamental shift in position.

“North Korea has always said that it hopes to deter a war (or) an invasion of its territory, but would use weapons to blunt an invading force if it had to,” Panda tweeted.

For his part, Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies, said Kim’s rhetoric on Monday was relatively soft, as far as Pyongyang is concerned.

“There was no direct reference to South Korea or the United States, and although the nuclear force is mentioned, there is no extreme expression, so it seems that North Korea tried to manage the level of intensity this time,” Yang said.