Kim Kardashian, 40 years for the most famous in the world – People

The most famous woman in the world, 190 million followers on Intagram, turns 40. Kim Kardashian

crosses the threshold with record-breaking goals. From reality star to millionaire entrepreneur or champion of battles such as prison reform and the system of convictions especially when it comes to African-Americans, as well as wife of another celebrity, rapper Kanye West and mother of four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. However, on October 21, Kim has the party ruined by Covid. In fact, she will probably have to postpone to next year her desire to have what she herself called a ‘Wild, Wild Miss West’s 40th Birthday’ (from Wild, Wild, West film of 1999 inspired by the TV series of the 60s Wild West) with a cowgirl costume. “Manfred Thierry Mugler designed a metallic costume for me – he said – like a cowboy girl costume. I don’t want to waste it on a party for myself and five other people. I want it to be something big so I’m thinking about next year. I can do it for my 41st birthday. Can we always say that it’s 40/o right?”. Judged at the beginning an example of ‘famous for being famous‘, after jumping to the headlines thanks to a sex tape filmed in 2003 with her ex-boyfriend Ray J, and leaked only in 2007, the junonic Socialite Kardashian began her rise to popularity in the same year thanks to the reality show that follows her very wealthy family (her father is the lawyer who acquitted O.J. Simpson) ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians‘. In a short time it was included in the list of the hundred most influential people in the world (Time) to become a pop culture phenomenon. In the meantime, she also has a husband, Kanye West, who has run for president of the United States. Currently its assets are estimated at around 900 million dollars. Reflecting on the milestone achieved, Kardashian said that it does not unnerve her to grow old. “Obviously – he explains – I do everything possible to feel young or to appear in a certain way. But I’m proud of where my children take me. I always think about it. Especially when you lose a father or a parent or someone close by at an early age.” However, his journey has not always been a downhill road. Popularity has not protected her from dealing with a plague (particularly in the USA, ed) called mental health. Her husband, rapper Kanye West, suffers from bipolar disorder and he often contemplated suicide. As also revealed by Kim herself, her family was faced with the problem of the pandemic at the beginning when little was known and Kanye was infected. “Kanye – Kim recalled – took it at the beginning when no one really knew what was happening. It was really scary and an unknown. I had my four little ones and no one else in the house to help me.” But Kim continues to be projected into the future. After announcing, after 14 years and 20 seasons, the end next year of the show ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’, she is now focused on her most recent creation, Skims, a line of baskets and supports for women with belly