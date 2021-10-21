Kim Kardashian 41, the beauty secrets of the queen of social media – iO Donna

K.im Kardashian, 41 on October 21, with a Instagram profile with over 259mil followers, is a true entrepreneur: thanks to the reality show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”, to hers KKW beauty, skincare and fragrances line that go constantly sold out, and the inclusive and reshaping lingerie line.

Often harshly criticized for her relationship with surgery and with the way of exposing herself, it is undeniable that she has the perfect aptitude to make every gesture a real trend. Today, however, the queen of social media has embraced a new period of her life, made up of more attention to her body, a minimal skincare routine and lots of physical activity.

Kim Kardashian, 41, and the change of look

Although her curvy physique has completely revolutionized the concept of beauty and has never hidden her passion for aesthetic medicine interventions including botox and fillers, it seems like something in the lifestyle of the super influencer has changed, adopting a new lifestyle. Easier and healthier.

Undisputed icon of Met Gala 2021, Kim Kardashian showed up on the red carpet of the event in a black dress-shirt by Balenciaga literally long from head to toe: thanks to the balaclava that left only the hair free.

A decidedly unconventional choice for the star, who has always loved showing her body in public. Determined not to flaunt her physicality anymore, Kim Kardashian has decided to change her look, putting in place a very personal social complaint, due to the constant comments regarding his body, to his choices and his way of exposing himself.

Kim Kardashian skincare routine, the 3 must haves

Although her KKW beauty and skincare lines are among the most purchased in the world, Kim Kardashian today also chooses a minimal skincare routine, made up of only 3 beauty steps. Proof of the fact that it is not always necessary to use a lot of products to get results.

In fact, the super star told WMagazine magazine in an interview that she «constantly changes the products of her skincare routine» because «she loves to know and experiment with new brands». At the same time, however, there are real must-haves, which he cannot give up.

Kim Kardashian’s beauty routine therefore begins with the Dr. Lancer gel cleanser to remove makeup and smog, moisturize the skin and gently exfoliate. Then apply the La Mer Hyaluronic Acid Facial Serum and finally the Guerlain Moisturizer. A few steps, for a luminous and hydrated complexion.

Hair care with Olaplex

Blonde, red and brunette. If there is one thing we have learned by now, it is that hair is one of Kim Kardashian’s distinctive traits, with which the celebrity likes to experiment, changing her appearance and defining trends.

From Glass Hair to the very long ponytail of the Met Gala is the hairstylist Chris Appleton (hairdresser also of JLo) to follow her during every event. And it is only with Olaplex treatment N ° 3 that it is possible to repair the damage of extreme hairstyles and take care of Kim Kardashian’s hair, as the hairstylist revealed in an interview with Glamor Uk.

The extra tip: for nourish bleached hair Kim applies Olaplex every night before going to sleep and keeps it in place all night. An extreme treatment ideal for those with the fragile and sensitive.

Loading... Advertisements

Supplements, training and lots of fresh water

While for physical activity it is the bodybuilder Melissa Alcantara to define Kim Kardashian’s training. One was created just for her specific toning path that combines aerobic activity with weights, for a defined and dry result.

Not only that, twice a week Kim undergoes stationary cardio sessions (one of the most famous methods to combat fatty deposits and lose weight). While as regards the training of the legs and buttocks it focuses on 6 exercises: lunges, bridge and back kicks to define the glutes, goblet squats on raised heels, bulgarian split squats And leg curl to slim the legs.

All this for six workouts a week, for almost two hours.

Receive news and updates

on the latest beauty trends

directly in your mail For you immediately as a gift

YOGA LESSONS WITH SAYONARA MOTTA

However, Kim integrates a diet that does not include restrictions but only quality foods. His diet freely includes whole carbohydrates, vegetables, sugars and lots of water. But without forgetting the supplements that help you to support all nutritional needs.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED