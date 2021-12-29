Kim Kardashian, a car with … surprise: the gift does not go unnoticed

For Kim Kardashian, the Christmas gift was truly special: the choice did not go unnoticed

At Christmas you can … recite a verse of a well-known song and they must have taken it literally at home Kardashian judging by the gifts Kim and her brothers received. In fact, the American actress had to unpack a certainly not traditional gift. It was the presenter herself who made her fans participate in the surprise received together with sisters and brothers from her mother, Kris Jenner. The woman spared no expense to make her children happy, who evidently appreciated the commitment (and also the considerable economic outlay). Six gifts that are the same, or almost the same, for each of his children: gifts in the name of sustainability.

Kim Kardashian, special gift for Christmas

Kris Jenner didn’t skimp on her efforts to make her children happy. A special Christmas, like the gift that Kim Kardashian and her brothers found in the garage. Six Mini Mike customized, the famous cars known as little beaches of different color for each of the six children.

Kim Kardashian he immortalized the six similar gifts and posted them in his Instagram stories, also explaining the choices he made. For her and Kloi a pink Mini Mike, while Rob chose the white beach with the representation of a skull on the hood. The remaining three models went to Kendall, Kylie and Kourtney who chose between yellow, orange and blue.

His cars, very popular in the sixties and now in vogue again in their electric version, are now present in the family garage. Kardashian-Jenner and their presence was certainly not cheap. There is talk of models that cost between 18 thousand and 29 thousand euros, for a total cost that exceeded 100 thousand euros.