Kim Kardashian: A joke about Tristan Thompson was cut at SNL!

Kim Kardashian does not lack humor! For his monologue in Saturday Night Live, the star openly wanted to tackle Tristan Thompson.

Kim Kardashian has in its sights… Tristan Thompson because of his pranks! Obviously, the businesswoman tackled Tristan Thompson during a monologue in Saturday Night Live. But the sequence was cut during editing. MCE TV reveals everything from A to Z.

Kim Kardashian annoys her admirers

To this day, Kim Kardashian is one of the stars the most scrutinized in the media and on the Web. In the past, the young woman conquered the crowds with her show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

On screen, she liked to reveal all aspects of her daily life in LA It must be said that it is far from being a long calm river!

Thanks to her notoriety, Kris Jenner’s daughter also has countless partnerships with the biggest brands. Keen on fashion, the main interested party knows that she inspires her community with her clothing choices.

In addition to her career, Kim Kardashian seems just as fulfilled in her private sphere. In the city, the influencer is the proud mother of four children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm born from her past relationship with Kanye West.

After having recorded their divorce, the pretty brunette quickly found love with Pete Davidson. Unfortunately, the interpreter of “Stronger” took the news quite badly!

On the Web, the rapper has repeatedly tackled the lovebirds. But he calmed down afterwards being banned from Instagram.

If Kim Kardashian is on a little cloud, she starts to annoy some of his admirers. Some have taken the side of the father of his children… Others accuse him to be jealous of her sister Kourtney!

Tristan Thompson takes it for his rank

For several years, Kourtney Kardashian file the perfect love with musician Travis Barker. The lovebirds even recently got married in secret in Las Vegas!

At the moment, the duo would like to expand the lovely family. And they do everything to make it happen! “She would love to have a baby with him,” assured a source close to the couple for People.

Its news often makes the front page of the tabloids… A situation that would annoy Kim Kardashian to the highest degree. ” Before Kim monopolized media attention, but that’s over. Kourtney steals the show with Travis and she hates it,” can we read on the networks.

But also : ” How weird Kourtney got herself a code-breaking guy and Kim did the exact same thing with Pete,” ” Since her divorce from Kanye West, it looks like Kim is getting embittered.”

Yet Kim Kardashian seems to be on a little cloud since she is with Pete Davidson. Their complicity during a bonus for Saturday Night Live had also intrigued viewers last year.

During the show, the ex-sister-in-law of Scott Disick multiplied the comic sketches. She also wanted to openly clash Tristan Thompsonthe ex of his sister Khloé Kardashian.

As a reminder, the athlete is sadly known for his numerous infidelities. It is also because of his escapades that the mother of True has decided to break up with him… Although she has several times decided to give up. But to believe In Touch Weekly, Kim Kardashian would have cut a sequence about her.

Facing the camera, she would have launched: “Oh, Khloé, you have the biggest heart. It’s so big that there’s room for Tristan and all his accessories ». A little spade that could have set fire to the powder!