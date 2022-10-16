Kim Kardashian: a man broke into her home to attack her!

The TMZ media revealed that a man had tried to break into Kim Kardashian’s home for the sole purpose of attacking her!

In recent years, Kim Kardashian has had to face several difficult times to live with. This week, she narrowly avoided being attacked by a man who .

A man broke into Kim Kardashian’s house

For several months already, Kim Kardashian no longer lives with Kanye West. As a reminder, the two have decided to divorce. It is therefore with her children that she

On the other hand, the little family had a big fright. This week, TMZ revealed that a man decided to break into her property. According to media reports, this intruder his name is Deandre Williams.

The latter could not help but approach the property of Kim Kardashian. Fortunately, the latter avoided the worst. And for good reason, security quickly intervened to arrest this man.

According to TMZ, Deandre Williams managed to cross the first barrier before going through security. He couldn’t go any further for good reason. The reality TV candidate has a system of early detection of intruders.

Armed guards and motion detectors are on the alert and were able to arrest him. Several sources also claimed that this man was well present for Kim Kardashian.

One thing is certain, the latter often has to deal with this kind of rather traumatic event. According to TMZ, this is the third time that an intruder has tried to break into the young woman’s home. The situations all had the same outcome.

A difficult time

The American media also indicates that Kim Kardashian’s security arrested this man on Saturday. Besides, he wouldn’t have decided to let it go. Indeed, a fight broke out between bodyguards and the intruder.

Law enforcement officers have reached the scene to arrest and handcuff the man. He would also be known to police sources. Sources also claim that he had actually decided to go after Kim Kardashian.

It’s been several years now that the ex of Kanye West and his sisters have to face attacks of this type. Lately, the pretty brunette lives .

Indeed, while she expected to live a serene life as a single person, she still has to come up against Kanye West. This last keeps making life hard for him.

Many sources claim that the links between Kim Kardashian and her ex are totally broken. The two still had to get closer to watch a game of their big girl North.

On the other hand, they decided to watch the game far away from each other. They would not have exchanged a word. And would have only accepted to be at the same place to please North.

Kanye West watched the game on his own. While Kim Kardashian enjoyed this moment with Saint, Psalm and Chicago. One thing is certain, the tensions are very present between the two exes.

It remains to be seen whether things will finally work out in the months to come. To be continued !