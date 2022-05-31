Kim Kardashian accomplice with her daughter North, she shares a rare snapshot

By Ava Skupsky



It would seem that the relationship between Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West would be in good shape. We tell you more.

While Kim Kardashian’s family situation is complicated, with her divorce from Kanye West, it would seem, however, that the agreement with her children is in good shape. The proof, the business woman shared this May 30, 2022 an unpublished snapshot with her daughter, North, now 8 years old.

In this photo, we discover Kim Kardashian with her daughter exploding with laughter. With a smile on their lips, the mother and her daughter seem to be ultra complicit. And we must admit that at only 8 years old, North West already has a sense of fashion. In this photo, she appears in flared black jeans, a tight t-shirt and… hold on tight, black pumps. In caption of this photo, Kim Kardashian had written: “My best date”. A publication that has been a hit since in just a few hours, it has collected more than 5 million “likes”.

Last week, a video of North at her Aunt Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding to Travis Barker was going viral. On this video, we discovered North dressed for the wedding. While a fan shouted “You’re beautiful North”, the young girl seemed to be embarrassed, shy and happy at the compliment. An adorable video that was quickly relayed on the Web.

