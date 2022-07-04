Kim Kardashian accused of being racist in an episode of KUWTK!

In an episode of KUWTK, Kim Kardashian made a comment that netizens deemed racist. Find out what it is.

Kim Kardashian may be well-liked by her audience. However, the ex of Kanye West can sometimes bring his haters out of their hinges. As during this episode of KUWTK, in which the pretty brunette told an anecdote that did not please everyone. Some considered it racist.

His impressive weight loss

But before we talk about the bad things, let’s talk about the good news instead. Because a few days ago, Kylie Jenner’s sister pleased all her fans. Or rather, impressed them. But how did she do it?

Simply by losing weight. In effect, losing a few pounds, Kim Kardashian has received compliments from many internet users. It must be said that the companion of Pete Davidson has not lost a few grams, but several pounds.

Because yes, if you didn’t know, the beauty was on a drastic diet before climbing the stairs at the Met Gala. The reason ? She wanted to fit into the famous dress of Marilyn Monroe. The dress the singer wore to sing Happy Birthday to President JF. Kennedy in 1962.

And she succeeded! For this feat, her fans did not fail to congratulate the beauty for this feat. But her followers also follow her to discover her many trips around the world. A world which she crosses with her private jet.

Kim Kardashian also posted a snapshot of her little family in her racing car a few days ago. But it is by posting a photo with her daughters that she aroused the excitement of her community. This one totally cracking in front of the publication.

On the other hand, others saw red after the last sequence broadcast in KUWTK. A sequence in which Kim Kardashian was deemed racist. But why ? Check out the answer below.

Kim Kardashian deemed racist in KUWTK

In episode 8 of season 13, it was possible to see Kim K arrive in Dubai with his family and friends. When she entered Scott Disick’s suite, she realized that a purse was in the living room and the bathroom was closed.

Kim Kardashian then understood that a person was in the place. ” Do you think we should go knock on the bathroom door and see if there is anyone? » . Asked Kanye West’s ex when he saw that the bathroom was closed.

And precisely, the beautiful found indeed a person. She kicked the door in an attempt to get the person out and succeeded. A woman was in it and that made Kylie Jenner’s sister come out of her hinges.

” Seriously ? What are you doing here tramp? Grab your shit bag and get out of here” . An attack by Kim Kardashian who did not please netizens at all. The latter showing themselves to be numerous in tackling the young woman.