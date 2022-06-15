Kim Kardashian accused of damaging Marilyn Monroe’s legendary dress at the Met Gala

Officials of a private collection of clothes that belonged to the actress ensure, with supporting photos, that the 41-year-old star damaged this legendary outfit during her parade at the Met Gala.

Kim Kardashian only wore it for a few minutes, yet that was enough to damage it. After walking the Met Gala red carpet on May 2 wearing the dress Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962 to sing Happy Birthday, Mr. President to John F. Kennedy, the 41-year-old star is coming under heavy criticism for the condition she left that outfit in.

This Monday, officials from a private collection of objects and clothing that belonged to Marilyn Monroe accused Kim Kardashian of having damaged this collector’s item, supporting photos.

“Just in case you missed it…Some crystals are missing. Others are hanging by a thread,” they captioned a photo montage showing what the dress looked like before and after. being worn by the reality TV star on the red carpet.

On other shots, also published on Instagram, we can notably see tears in the fabric of the dress, at the level of the closure in the back.

sweat suit

To parade in this dress, designed by French costume designer Jean Louis, on which 6,000 crystals have been cut by hand, Kim Kardashian has reached an agreement with the Ripley’s Believe It or Not museum in Orlando, which holds the precious garment in his collection.

This is the first time this dress has been worn by anyone other than Marilyn Monroe. This decision to remove it from the museum therefore aroused much reluctance. In fact, even though Kim Kardashian only wore it for a few minutes on the red carpet, its current owners have done everything to keep it undamaged.

“We had many conversations with Kim and her team and put in place many safety and handling requirements for the dress. She was never with Kim alone. She was always with a Ripley representative. “, Amanda Joiner, vice president of licensing and publishing at Ripley’s, told the news outlet. Daily Beast.

Kim Kardashian also received criticism for this choice, in particular about her loss of seven kilos, subjected to a draconian diet, in order to be able to fit into the outfit.

“I wore a sweat suit twice a day, ran on the treadmill, completely cut out sugar and carbs and ate only the purest vegetables and proteins,” Kim detailed. Kardashian at vogue.

Kept in a dark room, where the temperature is maintained at 16°C and the humidity rate fluctuates between 40 and 50%, the outfit is now considered the most expensive dress sold at auction (4.8 million dollars in 2016 at Julien’s Auctions).