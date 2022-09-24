Kim Kardashian accused of having fake tears in The Kardashians!

In an episode of The Kardashians, fans accused star Kim Kardashian of having fake tears!

Is Kim Kardashian overdoing it? Many fans accused her of pretending to cry in an episode of The Kardashians! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Stars who tear easily

Not long ago, Meghan Markle was accused of having fake tears at the Queen’s funeral. Indeed, the English tabloids made fun of her and her emotion. They even think she lacks sincerity.

The reason ? The former Duchess of Sussex was at odds with the royal family. She had even done interviews that did not please royalty. So some people are sure she used her acting talent to shed a few tears.

In 2014, the mother of Archie and Lilibet had also declared that she knew how to cry on command: “I know how to do that very well, it’s crazy. I am told: “Meghan, a tear, in her left eye, go, go! And it barely takes me 3 seconds. »

People also think that she “scented her eye with onion spray”. Obviously, Meghan Markle is not the only one with this talent. Kim Kardashian is also accused of having a little too forced on the emotion.

And for good reason ! The reality star couldn’t hold back the tears on an episode of The Kardashians. But his fans are more and more likely to doubt his emotion.

So did Pete Davidson’s ex overdo the emotion? We tell you everything below!

Is Kim Kardashian overdoing it?

In the first episode of season 2 of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian talked about her, during a private interview. She opened up about all the love she feels for her sister Khloe Kardashian.

As a reminder, the latter suffered a lot in love. She was victim of infidelity on several occasions. Kim Kardashian even resented Travis who cheated on him again with a new woman.

It is therefore with emotion that the star of The Kardashian spoke of his sister. She was so touched that she started crying. But this sequence was not unanimous. And for good reason ! More and more fans are doubting his sincerity.

Michelle Driscoll said: “All of you, please tell me you see that fake emotion on his face!” She’s not touched, it’s a fake tear! » Other fans then comment:

” it’s so true ! I had the same thought when I watched the episode, “no but it’s real and embarrassing. She’s not even ashamed”, “Omg, I thought I was the only one who saw that”, “It smells fake, I don’t like it at all. »

But fans most loyal to Kim Kardashian think she hasn’t wiped away the tears so as not to spoil her make-up. “Maybe she didn’t wipe it off so she wouldn’t mess up her makeup?” » replied a user.

Anyway, Kim Kardashian is very close to her sister. And she doesn’t need a tear to prove it.