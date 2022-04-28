Kim Kardashian accused of having photoshopped her darling Pete Davidson!

On April 11, Kim Kardashian posted a photo with Pete Davidson. Internet users have found nothing better to do than criticize.

If Internet users have criticized the photo published by Kim Kardashian, it is because they accuse him of having photoshopped Pete Davidson. The MCE TV editorial reveals everything!

Did Kim Kardashian Really Photoshop Pete Davidson?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, it’s already ancient history. In fact, the young woman has found love with Pete Davidson. And she seems very happy.

While their relationship began away from prying eyes, Kylie Jenner’s sister now feels ready to appear on his arm. Also, she publishes more and more photos in his company.

Unfortunately, she would have done better to refrain from posting the last shot of them, which is featured on his Instagram account. Indeed, Internet users could not help but spoof Kim Kardashian. But for what reason exactly?

According to the comments, the influencer would have used Photoshop to touch up her boyfriend’s nose. Yes, yes, you heard very well.

“Did Pete Davidson get his nose done or is Kim just messing around on Facetune? », « Why Pete Looks Different ? Did Kim photoshop it or does it glow up? », can we read for example. Or : I would cry if someone photoshopped my nose and jaw. “.

Of course, Kim Kardashian defended herself. “I imagine Pete’s jaw is perfect!!!! So perfect you thought I photoshopped it!!! »she wrote in a Story.

But she didn’t stop there. Kim Kardashian then argued. She first explained that she didn’t know how to photoshop a live photo.

She then took the opportunity to shed light on another photo accused of retouching. It is that of Chicago West and True Thompson. The MCE TV editorial tells you more, just below.

One more controversy

You will no doubt have understood: this is not the first time that Kim Kardashian has accused of using Photoshop for nothing. Not long ago, Internet users also accused him ofhaving removed his navel.

Indeed, in the photo you see by clicking on this link, the young woman poses in a swimsuit. And the hole is well and truly gone. Again, the darling of Pete Davidson felt obliged to react publicly.

“Guys, seriously! It’s so stupid! Do you really think I photoshopped my navel? », she exclaimed in yet another Instagram Story. Yes, our dear Kim Kardashian is exhausted.

So exhausted that she did not hesitate to tackle her haters. It happened when she had to do some promo for her underwear brand.

With a class of her own, she wrote that the new SKIMS collection was for those ” who are complexed by their navel. ». Well sent, don’t you think? We can only hope that they will end up leaving her alone.

Photo credit: PA Photos/ABACA