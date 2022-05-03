Kim Kardashian accused of photoshopping Pete Davidson’s nose!

On social networks, several Internet users have accused Kim Kardashian of having retouched the nose of her darling Pete Davidson on a photo!

It’s been several months already that Kim Kardashian lives a . On the other hand, she did not wish to display her couple publicly at the very beginning. And for good reason, she was waiting for the formalization of her divorce with Kanye West.

Pete Davidson’s nose touched up by his darling?

Some time later, Kim Kardashian really turned the page with Pete Davidson. The two also form a beautiful love story and do not fail to amaze the Web.

After the formalization of her divorce, Kim Kardashian has finally She shared several photos with Pete Davidson. The beauty no longer hesitates to show her happiness on the Web.

Recently, she shared a new snapshot with the young man on her Instagram account. And the least we can say is that they appeared ultra complicit. The two really melted the Web.

But upon closer inspection, fans noticed that Pete Davidson’s nose had changed. It was enough for the fans to attack the reality TV candidate.

Several subscribers have accused Kim Kardashian of having retouched the nose of her darling. The Instagram account @ProblematicFame has also unveiled a photo of Pete Davidson which proves that his sweetheart retouched his nose.

Some fans still defended the Chicago mom, Saint, North and Psalm. They think the poor quality of his photo made Pete Davidson’s nose retouched. Others remain perplexed by this explanation.

Kim Kardashian still very close to Kanye West

If Kim Kardashian spins the perfect love alongside Pete Davidson, it does not mean that she has forgotten her ex-husband, Kanye West. While the two are no longer in a relationship, the young woman always keep him in his heart.

In an interview with Entertainment, Kim Kardashian gave information. On the occasion of the promotion of The Kardashians on Disney+, she spoke about the rapper.

On the other hand, she did not want to speak about the attacks of Kanye West against her couple. She revealed: “I’d rather my family not comment on someone who isn’t really on the show” .

Kim Kardashian also added: “It’s hard enough going through personal things. And I just like having the support of my family. Like always “ . But that’s not all.

The reality TV candidate pointed out: “But Kanye and I are still family too. And there is a lot of love. Either way, we all support it. And have all much love for him” .

One thing is certain, Kim Kardashian does not want her ex-husband at all. For its part, the latter has completely disappeared from circulation. According to several rumors, he would have decided to recharge his batteries far from the world, on his island.

Fans still hope the rapper is doing well. Lately he seemed devastated by the announcement of his divorce. Case to follow!