Kim Kardashian accused of sending a dangerous message to her daughter North, 9, in a new video

KIM Kardashian has been accused of sending a dangerous message to her daughter North in the new trailer for The Kardashians.

In the teaser, the reality star, 41, raves about how her SKIMS lingerie shoot is ‘iconic’ for the nine-year-old.

Kim made the comments during a photoshoot with a group of models for her shapewear brand.

Models included fashion icons Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio and Candice Swanepoel.

Standing backstage in the make-up room with North, Kim tells her eldest son, “It’s such a dream come true. You have no idea how iconic that is. »

She then grabs North by the upper arms and reiterates, “You have no idea! »

Critics accused Kim of setting a bad example for North by telling her it was “iconic” to pose in her underwear.

One wrote on Reddit: “Pretty scary saying no to Northie? »

Another wrote: “Oh that’s cool Kim say how awesome it is to pose in lingerie in front of your child. »

A third posted: “Why is North here? This family is so fucked up. »

Kim has four children with her ex Kanye West – North, Saint, six, Chicago, four and Psalm, three.

This isn’t the first time Kim has been called out for her parenting skills.

Earlier this month, she was criticized for filming while driving with North and Kourtney’s daughter, Penelope, 10, sitting in the back seat.

In a clip on Instagram, Kim says, “Sing it, girls,” as she encourages North and Penelope to sing the lyrics to the song playing on the stereo.

Penelope glances shyly at her cousin before the recording cuts to Kim taking the lead in Bruno Mars’ Versace On The Floor.

The video then jumps back in time to find North pleading from the back seat for the SKIMS founder to delete any vocals she had just recorded.

” Mummy mummy! the nine-year-old cries before raising her arms and pleading, “Please delete that!” »

Last month, Kim came under fire for letting North wear a fake nose ring while out for Paris Fashion Week.

The pre-teen girl stepped out with twisted braids in her hair, dark oval sunglasses and a nose hoop to match her mother’s.

