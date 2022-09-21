Kim Kardashian acquires the fabulous panoramic villa of Cindy Crawford on the heights of Malibu

The reality TV star is buying an extraordinary mansion nestled on the cliffs of Malibu that belonged to the supermodel, for 70 million dollars. Immersion in this impenetrable and invisible property from the street.

By buying a residence for 70 million dollars (70.8 million euros) last week, Kim Kardashian signs the most expensive real estate transaction in Malibu this year. According to the magazine specializing in luxury real estate dirt it is also the fourth most expensive Californian house sale of 2022, notably behind the 75 million dollars (75.9 million euros) paid by Drake for his new house in Holmby Hills.

Cindy Crawford’s house

The previous owners? Supermodel Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber. The couple acquired it in 2015, after the death of its former owner, biotechnology entrepreneur Walter de Logis. Located by the sea, this exceptional property extends over 690 square meters. The house has four bedrooms and six bathrooms, a living room with a panoramic view of the ocean, and a state-of-the-art gym, where the business woman can exercise daily.

Many terraces, a swimming pool, and a tennis court mark out this expanse of 13,000 square meters which used to be 20,000, before it was divided into two plots. Since its construction in 1944, the Mediterranean villa-style house has indeed been remodeled in the 1990s and then again in 2016.

In video, Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West holds up a ‘STOP’ sign at the Jean Paul Gaultier show

Fourth property in California

At the head of a fortune estimated at more than a billion dollars, Kim Kardashian seems to be building up a small Californian real estate empire. In addition to this new property, Kanye West’s ex-wife owns two “secondary” homes in the town of Hidden Hills, one of which recently went on sale for $5.3 million ($5.3 million). euros). Not far to the south, in Calabasas, she owns a luxury apartment as well as a vacant lot in the very select Madison Club of La Quinta.

Among the new neighbors of Kim Kardashian, we find Marcy Carsey, now retired television producer, Leonardo DiCaprio, the artist Neil Diamond or the producer and former CEO of Walt Disney Michael Eisner. And if we venture a little further, some 22 kilometers, who can we come across? About a rapper named… Kanye West.