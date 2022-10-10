Kim Kardashian actress: all these movies and series in which she played (a real role)

Kim Kardashian owes her global fame to keeping up with the Kardashians and a certain sex tape. And like many reality TV stars before and after her – and even her sisters Kourtney and Khloé – it gave her the idea to do the actress. In real real. Because yes, Kim has many times had the opportunity to play her own role in several series (Last Man Standing, 30 Rock, 2 Broke Girls) and the movie Ocean’s 8. But she also played composition roles. Kind of unforgettable. Or not. Because hey, we’re not going to lie to each other, her CV as an actress isn’t really worthy of winning her an Oscar, but no doubt she doesn’t really care. And then, incredible thing, she still gave the reply to Chris Pratt, and that is not given to everyone! Of Disaster Movie at Paw Patrola look back at Kim Kardashian’s acting career…

Kim Kardashian starred in Disaster Movie (2008)

Released in 2008, Disaster Movie is a comedy parodying all the successful films of the time (High School Musical, Juno, Once upon a time, Iron Man, Sex and the City…) but never distributed in France. On display ? Vanessa Minnillo, Carmen Electra or even Vanessa Lachey but also Kim Kardashian for whom it was the very first foray into cinema. A role, that of Lisa, which did not leave him with a very good memory. It must be said that after coming to blows with Carmen Electra, she ends up crushed by an asteroid. A scene that she refuses to (re) see elsewhere… We wonder why. The film was nominated 6 times at the Razzie Awards (ceremony which rewards the worst films), and Kim had been nominated in the category worst actress in a supporting role. It was his girlfriend Paris Hilton who won it that year, for her performance in Repo! The Genetic Opera !

Kim Kardashian starred in Hot babes, with Chris Pratt!! (2009)

hot babes Where Deep in the Valley in VO, it’s the story of two friends, Carl (Brendan Hines) and Lester (Chris Pratt), who find themselves transported to a parallel world, an alternative reality straight out of a pornographic film… With sexy girls and little outfits galore. In short, they can live out their wildest fantasies there. This film was stamped “hottest comedy of the year”. We were in 2009. Chris Pratt was still in young actor mode full of promise but waiting for the role of his life (there will be the series Parks and Recreation then Guardians of the Galaxy). The real star of the film was Denise Richards, the “bomb” of the early 2000s. And Kim Kardashian in all this? She is just passing through, her character is called Summer Eve.

Kim Kardashian starred in Makaha Surf (2009)

Makaha SurfWhere Beyond the Break in original version, it’s a series with a surf background. It lasted three seasons (2006-2009), it was broadcast on FunTV then M6 and Kim Kardashian appeared there in four episodes of the third season. She embodied Elle, a slightly possessive girlfriend of the so-called Vin. A real composition role for Kim, “The hardest part was trying to play the mean girl. I’ve never been that kind of straight-talking movie. It was quite refreshingshe explained at the time. Everyone was really nice and gave me their opinion on how I should play this character and I kind of took everyone’s advice a bit. Playing was pretty fun. You never know, I might want to do this a little more often…”

Kim Kardashian starred in Experts: Manhattan (2009)

Kim Kardashian appeared in the 11th episode of the sixth season of Experts: Manhattan, Without a family. She embodied Debbie Fallon, a murderous (life insurance) scammer – who will end up behind bars. This episode was based on a true story.

Kim Kardashian starred in Drop Dead Diva (2012)

Kim Kardashian has joined the cast of the fourth season of Drop Dead Diva (seen on M6 and Téva) in 2012. She appeared in three episodes of this legal series, in the role of Nikki LePree, an artist and con artist (decidedly)… The production was hoping that her presence would boost the audiences at half mast of the series, unfortunately, this was not the case. The series has been cancelled.

Kim Kardashian starred in Temptation – Confessions of a Married Woman (2013)

Kim Kardashian played a supporting role in Temptation – Confessions of a Married Woman, a romantic drama by Tyler Perry, that of the heroine’s colleague and BFF, played by Jurnee Smollett-Bell, a marriage counselor (in the midst of a relationship crisis). And it was not easy for Kim who shot this film while she herself was in the middle of divorce proceedings from Kris Humphries… Nevertheless, the director could only praise the professionalism of the star, “A lot of people don’t know that about Kim. Kim is very, very professional. She’s on time, she’s prompt, she does what she’s supposed to do. It was really great to work with her”did he declare.

Kim Kardashian starred in PAW Patrol: The Movie (2021)

Eh yes ! Kim Kardashian lent her voice, in original version of course, to Dolores, the white poodle, in this movie adventure. A character created especially for her! What to do the pride of his four children, North, Saint, Chi and Sainte, all fans of the favorite animation series of the youngest. And who, for the trouble, were entitled to a private screening of the film just for them… The lucky ones!

