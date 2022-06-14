Kim Kardashian admits having had a big crush on him – La Nouvelle Tribune

Johnny Depp who just won a resounding lawsuit for defamation against his ex Amber Heard has grown enormously in popularity in recent weeks. Opportunity for the star Kim Kardashian to make revelations about the feelings she had for the star when she was a teenager. “I was obsessed with Johnny Depp when I was a teenager. I thought he was so hot. He was gorgeous and had that bad boy streak – especially when he was with Winona Rider and then Kate Moss” confided the ex of Kanye West.

The mother-of-four didn’t have much to add on why she’s a fan of Johnny Depp, but it was an unexpected response from her. Johnny Depp’s popularity has skyrocketed since winning $15 million in a libel suit against his former wife Amber Heard, who was awarded $2 million. “I loved watching couples and wondering what attracted them to each other. I generally didn’t like bad boys and never liked party people, but I was definitely physically attracted to Johnny Depp.added Kim Kardashian.