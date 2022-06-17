Kim Kardashian admits that her relationship with Kanye was just a facade

Almost until the last moment, when it became clear that the rumors about his supposed crisis had a very real basis, kim kardashian Y kanye-west they seemed made for each other.

He presented himself as the misunderstood genius and she acted as muse and devoted wife who supported him in his battles against the rest of the world.

Another important factor when analyzing their compatibility is that she saw her own relevance legitimized in some way through that of her husband. Thanks to Kanye, Kim went from being seen as a third-rate celebrity, famous just for being famous, to becoming a style icon appearing on the cover of Vogue.

However, behind closed doors the reality was very different. Although the new reality show that Kim stars in with her family is airing now, it was actually recorded months ago and thanks to that time lag was able to document what happened in the weeks immediately after she filed for divorce.

His decision took many by surprise and Kanye himself initially refused to accept itbut Kim insists that it had long since become apparent that there was no solution to their problems.

“If people knew what my relationship was really like, I think they would ask, ‘How did it last so long?’ But I can live with myself knowing that I did everything humanly possible to try to make the situation work, and I was able to walk away absolutely blameless,” she confesses to her sister Khloé in the latest episode.

The first cracks in their idyllic love story became apparent when Kanye began his controversial campaign for the US presidential election, which was marked by strong outbursts.

The musician came to compare his then mother-in-law Kris Jenner with Kim Jong-un and acknowledged that he had wanted his former wife to have an abortion when she found out she was pregnant of his eldest daughter North.

At that time Kim broke her silence for the first time to remember that Kanye suffers from bipolar disorder and ask the press for caution when echoing his statements.

