Kim Kardashian / After the mockery of Kanye West, Pete Davidson reacts

Kanye West thought he had everything under control after the breakup between his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson. Allowing himself to throw spikes at the one he considers his rival. Pete Davidson gives him the change now.

Despite the strong provocations of Kanye West after his breakup with Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson had refrained from reacting. But it didn’t seem like a lifelong decision because the comedian, instead of being heard in words like his rival, instead made himself heard in subtle and hilarious ways.

Until then, Pete Davidson had kept silent after his breakup with the famous star of reality TV, Kim Kardashian. But against all odds, the latter adopted a style that seemed to appeal to Kanye West.

He showed up at the 2022 Emmys to present the award for Outstanding Comedy Series by impersonating a former appearance of the rapper. The 28-year-old rocked a gray Dickies “Eisenhower” jacket ($60) with matching gray pants and white sunglasses.

This outfit is similar to the one previously worn by Kanye West, 45, when he appeared at the “Camp”-themed Met Gala in 2019, with Kim Kardashian who was his partner at the time. As for her, she had put herself in a Thierry Mugler dress with a wet look and the corset at the waist. An outfit that had exposed her to all kinds of criticism during this evening.

For the time being, Rapper Kanye West has not yet reacted to this look of Pete Davidson, which is causing a lot of mixed reactions on the web.

Also read: United States/ Rihanna helps restaurant staff clean up after dinner