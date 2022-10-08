Kim Kardashian Almost Suffers NSFW Wardrobe Malfunction As She Ditches Underwear In Sparkly Cut-Out Dress

KIM Kardashian has shared a bunch of new photos from her recent trip to Milan, revealing how close she was to a major wardrobe malfunction.

The reality star posted a series of snaps wearing a sparkly lace-up dress, apparently with nothing underneath.

Kim Kardashian shared new photos of her custom-made D&G dress for Milan Fashion Week[/caption]

The reality star and model shared new behind-the-scenes photos from her trip[/caption]

Kim, 41, was overseas to represent designers Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week.

And she represented them well, shining in a sparkling crystal mesh dress customized with lace-up detailing and micro crystal, exposing her legs and thighs and confirming that she was going commando.

The comments section was flooded with praise from fans, who shouted “beautiful” and “superb” and called Kim an “icon”.

One follower even managed to poke fun at the criss-cross lace: “It makes me want to eat spaghetti.”

GLUED TO YOU

While the dress was perfectly molded to the SKIMS founder’s body, down to her ankles, it was difficult for her to move around.

At one point, Kim had to turn on her side and grab the railing while bunny hopping down the stairs.

She eventually enlisted the help of others who stood on either side of the model as she took one step at a time.

Unfortunately, one TikTok user seized the moment the strap unbuckled and came off her foot.

In the clip, Kim struggled as she climbed the stairs sideways with both feet bent.

She seemed to be dragging the tail of the dress with her.

The caption read, “Kim will do anything for a good outfit,” along with a laughing emoji.

FANS TALK

Fans jumped into the comments section and laughed at how the TV star waddled down the stairs.

One teased: “At this point I would have told two security guards to lift me up the stairs. Lots of Laughs.”

Another said: “I would pull the dress up until I was done walking or climbing the stairs.”

One person raged, “No! I don’t care if it’s fashionable. If I can’t walk or do normal things, I don’t wear it.

“How does she not fall? asked another fan.

A commentator chimed in: “Why is she going up the stairs like that!”

After conquering the stairwell with lots of help, Kim had to master getting into her vehicle, which proved difficult as she couldn’t separate her legs under the tight dress.

THE SWEET LIFE

The incident happened as Kim became the face of the Dolce & Gabbana campaign.

Ahead of the D&G event at Milan Fashion Week, the model flaunted her figure.

On her hairstylist Chris Appleton’s Instagram account, Kim wore a stunning all-white outfit.

While posing for the camera, Kim added a matching white shawl to her corseted dress.

A strap fell off her shoulder as she posed with her hands on her waist.

Chris captioned his short video message: “Dolce Vita”, which means the sweet life.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Kim was joined by several of her family and friends to celebrate[/caption]

It quickly became apparent that the reality star couldn’t move easily in the tight dress[/caption]

Eventually she needed help just getting in her car[/caption]