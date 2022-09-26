Kim Kardashian already wants to get back together after her separation?

In a recent interview, Kim Kardashian revealed if she felt ready to get back together after her recent breakup with Pete!

Kim Kardashian went through a very complicated divorce with Kanye West. And for good reason, the latter did not want to divorce and did everything possible to recover it. He failed and saw his ex as a couple Pete Davidson. Now the beautiful

Kim Kardashian very happy single

Kim Kardashian has decided to live life to the full. According to several rumors, she would not be in a hurry to find love again. In any case, this is what she confided during an appearance in Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Kim Kardashian has claimed she has “absolutely no one” in her life. Kelly Ripa then told the young woman that she should test the dating apps. On the other hand, it is not “an option” for her.

Kelly Ripa then replied: “You need an industry titan. That’s what you need. That’s what you are. And that’s what you need. It’s a very small area. But he’s over there, sitting over here, watching this.” .

The main interested then explained that she did not want to go out before someone in this field. Once again, she reiterated her desire for This is not the first time that she has explained it.

Kim Kardashian revealed: “I’ve said before that maybe I should try to pair up with a doctor or a scientist. So maybe a group of lawyers or scientists would contact me” .

For the moment, the reality TV candidate has also mentioned her wish not to be in a relationship. For now, she wants to stay single. She prefers to take time since her separation from Pete Davidson.

” I’m not looking for anything “

Kim Kardashian revealed: ” I’m not looking for anything. I think I just need to be alone. To concentrate. And finish school. And of spending time with my children” .

As a reminder, Kim Kardashian has decided to devote herself entirely to her studies. For several years, she has been trying to get her law degree. It is also a project that requires a lot of time.

Between her professional life, her life as a mother and her studies, the young woman has little time for love. It is moreover because of this that his story with Pete Davidson did not work.

The two didn’t have the same schedule at all. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were struggling to find time for each other. A source has also made confidences about their breakup.

She revealed: “It was an amicable separation. They had discussed for a while ending their relationship. It wasn’t sudden. And it was a mutual decision” .

The source close to Kim Kardashian also confided: “Getting back together is not in the cards at the moment. . On The Late Late Show with James Corden, she also pointed out: “I just want relax for a minute” .