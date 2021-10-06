Kim Kardashian

The American entrepreneur posted a rare photo of her brother Rob happy and smiling on Instagram

Kim Kardashian surprises fans by releasing a rarity: one photo with the brother Rob. After the very long interruption of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, last night the model and founder of Skims, 40, reappeared on Instagram in the company of her “two favorite couples”, as she wrote herself in the caption of the post.

Kim Kardashian: family shots on Instagram

In a photo there are Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker and in another the sister Khloé Kardashian next to his younger brother Rob very smiling: a real treat considering the confidentiality 34-year-old. The creator of the “Arthur George” sock line last appeared on social media in June in a selfie of his sisters at a birthday party.

It was Khloé who revealed in the reality show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” that Rob he did not like the limelight but one style from life solitary. “It’s not so much about the physical appearance – Khloé Kardashian said referring to Rob’s past struggles with his weight – as to the fear that women might use it for get on in show“.

Rob Kardashian he is considered very sexy, but he had no luck in love. He was engaged to Adrienne Bailon from 2007 to 2009, in 2012 he had a flirtation with the singer Rita Ora and in 2016 he fell in love with the model Blac Chyna, from whom he separated a few months after the birth of his daughter Dream Renée Kardashian.

