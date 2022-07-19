Kim Kardashian: Amber Rose predicted her divorce from Kanye West!

Amber Rose felt it coming! Kanye West’s ex had bet that Kim Kardashian wouldn’t spend her life with the famous rapper.

Before being with Kim Kardashian, Kanye West have been in a relationship with Amber Rose. Obviously, the model felt that their marriage would not last! MCE TV reveals everything to you.

Kim Kardashian: Never without Kanye West… Or almost!

To this day, Kim Kardashian is one of the most famous women in the world! Supported by her mother, Kris Jenner, the businesswoman has built an incredible empire!

Since her early childhood, the main interested party has always knew she was going to be famous. As a teenager, the star even featured in one of 2Pac’s music videos!

When her sidekick Paris Hilton became known, the young woman bided her time. A bit like her friend, the scandal of her sextape shook ALL the international media.

But it is bad to know the momager who struggled to launch their own show called “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”. On screen, Kim Kardashian revealed all aspects of her private life.

In the process, the influencer also met Kanye West! Thanks to him, she was able to enter the very closed circle of fashion.

For the biggest parades, Kim Kardashian was constantly invited with her man. And that’s not all !

The Kimye also made the A of Vogue with little North. Over the years, the young woman has also changed her style under the guidance of her better half.

“We have often presented Kanye West as the one who taught him everything. It’s more complicated than that. It’s even a little sexist. She’s not stupid at all. She teaches him a lot of things too, especially on business and the media”, said Pauline Delassus for ELLE.

Amber Rose never believed their story

In the city, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are also the happy parents of 4 children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. For the duo, family is sacred!

But in 2021, Kourtney’s sister shocks the tabloids by formalizing his split with Ye ! Obviously, the two stars were no longer on the same wavelength.

To make matters worse, the interpreter of “Stronger” has repeatedly attacked his ex-wife on social networks. Stung to the quick, Kanye West also claimed that she prevented him from seeing his offspring.

Information that the main interested party has refuted for the ABC channel. “Anyway, even in this crazy life we’re leading, we really have to keep going. to dialogue with our children”, assured Kim Kardashian to our colleagues.

But also : “Kanye and I had multiple conversations. We have to talk to each other every day about the children. So there you go, I hate that it had to happen like this, but […] Kanye and I will always be family.

Amber Rose who also shared the life of Kanye West – between 2008 and 2010 – delivered unvarnished on their story. Obviously, she always knew it wouldn’t last…

“Of course (I saw their divorce coming), confessed the ex-girlfriend of Wiz Khalifa in the podcast It’s Tricky With Raquel Harper last Sunday. “I wish them the best. I’ve never had bad feelings like ‘I hope they get a divorce or I hope she celebrates him’ (…)”.

Last I heard, Kanye West has apologized for bashing her in the media. “I accepted his apology because I feel like he feels remorse for the way he treated me,” has also concluded the model. All’s well That ends well !