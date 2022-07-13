Entertainment

Kim Kardashian, amusement park and shopping with her daughters

Photo of James James55 mins ago
0 40 1 minute read

Girls day! After packing her bags in Paris for Haute Couture Fashion Week, Kim Kardashian headed to New York. Wednesday, July 12, the 41-year-old mother enjoyed a day with her daughters North (9 years old) and Chicago (4 years old). After leaving their hotel hand in hand, the trio headed to the American Dream mall.

The opportunity for the small tribe to do some shopping and even… a roller coaster ride. Indeed, seated next to each other, all three obviously had a good time on the merry-go-round. For the occasion, Pete Davidson’s companion opted for cargo pants and a tank top. Matching and dressed in black, North and Chicago wore jeans, a t-shirt and a pair of ankle boots. A lovely afternoon with the family.

What’s next after this ad

Read also : Kim Kardashian and cosmetic surgery: “I calmed down”

What’s next after this ad

On July 6, Kim Kardashian paraded for Balenciaga alongside Nicole Kidman and Dua Lipa. A few hours later, in coordinated looks, the sister of Kourtney Kardashian and North attended the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show. A parade during which the daughter of Kanye West was visibly annoyed by the paparazzi.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James55 mins ago
0 40 1 minute read

Related Articles

2 movies to watch on Netflix if you liked Sea Monster

10 mins ago

🚨 PSG RESPONDED FOR CRISTIANO RONALDO’S INTEREST! / IT’S DONE FOR RAPHINHA AT BARCA #1878 – Pause Foot

11 mins ago

Les Miserables Marathon on RTVE Play

21 mins ago

“Cristiano Ronaldo likes that I…”

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button