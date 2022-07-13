Kim Kardashian, amusement park and shopping with her daughters

Girls day! After packing her bags in Paris for Haute Couture Fashion Week, Kim Kardashian headed to New York. Wednesday, July 12, the 41-year-old mother enjoyed a day with her daughters North (9 years old) and Chicago (4 years old). After leaving their hotel hand in hand, the trio headed to the American Dream mall.

The opportunity for the small tribe to do some shopping and even… a roller coaster ride. Indeed, seated next to each other, all three obviously had a good time on the merry-go-round. For the occasion, Pete Davidson’s companion opted for cargo pants and a tank top. Matching and dressed in black, North and Chicago wore jeans, a t-shirt and a pair of ankle boots. A lovely afternoon with the family.

On July 6, Kim Kardashian paraded for Balenciaga alongside Nicole Kidman and Dua Lipa. A few hours later, in coordinated looks, the sister of Kourtney Kardashian and North attended the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show. A parade during which the daughter of Kanye West was visibly annoyed by the paparazzi.