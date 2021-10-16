News

Kim Kardashian, an incredible theory circulates in these hours: “She’s dead”

Kim Kardashian, an incredible theory circulates in these hours: “She is dead”. The web was unleashed with the most absurd hypotheses

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian (Photo: Getty)

Conspiracy theories are very fashionable in this period. The last, however, does not concern the Covid or the world order, but the death of one of the most beloved stars in the American show business. We are talking about Kim Kardashian, the well-known model and actress of Armenian origin, one of the biggest influencers in the panorama of Instagram. Millions of them admire her globally and follow her advice on clothing and beauty. As happened to famous people of the past, some bizarre theories have focused on her in the last period. However, they do not concern possible new love stories, after the incredible separation from her husband Kanye West, but even his own death. According to some users, in fact, Kim would have disappeared even in 2016 and in its place what we continue to see is only one double. But where does this incredible story come from?

Kim Kardashian, an incredible theory circulates in these hours: “It has been replaced with a double!”

Kardashian
Kim Kardashian allegedly died (Photo: Getty)

In that year the famous model was robbed inside her Los Angeles apartment and according to many fans on that occasion she would have died.

In support of the thesis, the conspiracy theorists cited the fact that Kim did not show herself for several weeks in public. The moment she reappeared she looked profoundly different in appearance. Obviously the real reason was related to cosmetic surgery tweaks, but the imaginative hypotheses continued to follow one another. On the other hand, even VIPs of the past, like Marylin Monroe, Elvis Presley, James Dean and Jim Morrison, have had similar theories, with alleged escapes to deserted islands. There Kardashian she could even be considered honored to have been associated with characters of such greatness. And then, as they say, talking about death extends life …

Click to comment

