Kim Kardashian: an obsessed fan threatened to kill Pete Davidson!

According to our colleagues from the Sun, a fan obsessed with Kim Kardashian would have threatened to kill her, as well as her darling Pete Davidson.

The end of SNL for Pete Davidson

However, the comedian will be a little less present on the screen. Since he recently bid farewell to Saturday Night Live. Farewells that brought together many viewers. And which undoubtedly moved all the fans.

But that doesn’t seem to have stopped Kim Kardashian’s stalker from calming down. Kylie Jenner’s sister, Khloé, or even Kourtney, had already expressed her concern. After receiving threats from an individual.

“He threatened me several times. He was also making some weird sexual references about me.” . Explained the ex of Kanye West. Our colleagues from TMZ revealing that the beauty would be afraid for several days.

The media continues: “She fears for her safety and that of her family. She is afraid that Resendiz will come after her. She therefore asked that her detractor not approach her within a radius of 100 meters. .

But this request does not seem to have calmed the ardor of the one who is angry with Kim Kardashian and the one who was talking about Ariana Grande during her last SNL. Since The Blast announced that an obsessed fan had sent him over 30 letters.

Letters that did not only contain words of love… Indeed, in the words used, threats were there. Not enough to reassure the ex of Kanye West to believe our colleagues who gave more info on this subject.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson harassed by a fan

The media was able to obtain various legal documents transmitted by Kim K. The lawyer of this one did not hesitate to alert of the seriousness of the situation and would like action to be taken. Because threats would be made.

“In these letters, he made numerous violent threats against Ms. Kardashian. Additionally, he made numerous sexual comments regarding Ms. Kardashian. And its partners. He further threatened to take different measures. .

We learn in particular. But the letters don’t stop there. The lawyer explains that death threats were in the letters sent. “ The letters included threats that Kim was on the ‘hit list’ and that she was to “die soon”” .

The fan in question reportedly put Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson on his HIT LIST. “If I ever see you in New York or your boyfriend in Los Angeles, I will that day. Pet must die this weekend and you next weekend” .

Spine-chilling letters. It remains to be seen whether measures will be taken to avoid the worst. Between love and hate, there is only one step. And the letters sent prove it. It remains to be seen who it is and if the identity will be revealed very quickly. Everything the Kardashian clan hopes for…