Kim Kardashian, an unprecedented and divisive pop culture phenomenon

Kim Kardashian is one of that odd breed of celebrities who “became famous to be famous.” The one who started out as Paris Hilton’s personal stylist rose quickly to stardom in 2006 after a 2002 sex tape with then-boyfriend Ray J leaked online.

A scandal that recalls the fate of Pamela Anderson, a few years earlier, with the difference that this famous video was the starting point of a privileged media trajectory. Reality TV, cosmetic empire, control of an image calibrated for social networks… Kim Kardashian knew how to take advantage of this low blow.

Often perceived as the reflection of an ambivalence – between public and private life, between authenticity and superficiality, but also between feminism and submission to patriarchy – “Kim K” disturbs as much as it fascinates. However, and whatever one may say, it has accompanied several major changes in the last decade, and thus marked contemporary pop culture.

Kim Kardashian: the superficial incarnation of reality TV

In 2007, reality TV Keeping up with the Kardashiansarrives on the airwaves of the chain E! Entertainment. worthy heiress of The Simple Life and The Osbournes, the show follows the daily life of the Kardashian-Jenner family. This capitalist and materialistic way of life, which leaves no room for secrets or privacy, has been a dazzling success for 20 seasons and 285 episodes.

But this matriarchy, led with an iron fist by Kris Jenner, is considered superficial, disconnected from reality, and only fuels the controversy around Kim Kardashian. Her whims, the arguments between sisters and the backstage of her brand (associated with her botoxed body as well as the voluptuousness of her curves) often scratch the image of this socialite of the 2000s.

The Kardashians in season 1 of a Keeping Up With The Kardashians. ©E! Entertainment

However, this did not prevent the show from draining a significant number of viewers, so much so that several spin-off shows like The Kardashian Sisters in Miami, The Kardashians in New Yorkor The Kardashian Sisters in the Hamptons saw the light of day in 2009. Moreover, despite the interruption of the main show in 2021, the family quickly returned to the spotlight with the series The Kardashianscurrently broadcast weekly on Disney+ in France.

When Kim K redefines fame

What would the world of television be without Keeping up with the Kardashians ? The show accompanied a major transformation in the world of entertainment. When she arrives, the context is not the same as today. People magazines are on the rise, the paparazzi era is still very strong, and eyes are on celebrities like Britney Spears. The Kardashian family, and more specifically Kim, embodies a revival in media strategy: we follow a family through different personalities and their privacy has a price. The adventures of this dynasty quickly became a source of business, an ideal platform for promoting a lifestyletheir products, and their brand.

Kim Kardashian on the cover of paper. ©Paper

This commercial tour de force proves that Kim Kardashian is not a brainless bimbo. Behind contouring hides a woman who has also succeeded in redefining the notion of celebrity through social networks. Joining Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and then TikTok in their infancy was a winning strategic decision for the one who is often characterized as “the original influencer”.

Thanks to her army of followers, she became a real phenomenon, which allowed her to officially reach the rank of celebrity. After shaking up the world of television alongside her sisters, she overturned the Internet sphere in the 2010s by becoming the preferred springboard for many brands and by nurturing an increasingly sleek image.

Kim Kardashian in today’s pop culture and society

His influence is deeply rooted in today’s popular culture. However, her impact is not only measured by changes in television or the Internet, which she feeds for better or for worse, through a licked Instagram account, but also several memes as funny as they are cult.

The Kardashian matriarchy for promoting their new show The Kardashians. ©Disney+

Kim K also accompanies societal changes, such as the aesthetics of the female body, which she displays on the cover of Playboy. To slender bodies, we now prefer pronounced shapes. Keeping up with the Kardashians is also a format where topics such as mental illness, trans identity, infertility, drug and alcohol abuse are discussed on screen. In terms of music, its popularity is consistent with the decline of rock, in favor of hip-hop and rap. A phenomenon amplified from 2013 by her union with the American rapper Kanye West, alongside whom she formed for seven years a “power couple” as surprising as mythical.

From this romantic marriage, celebrated in Italy, were born four children, but also a complete remodeling of his image. Kim K is no longer associated solely with early reality TV, and Kanye West is giving her new credibility, especially in fashion. We remember his first Met Gala on his arm in 2013, the promotion of the Yeezy style, or the creation of his own brand of tight clothing, Skims.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. ©Reuters

Although she filed for divorce in 2019, that image still remains intact. Before and after the separation, she continued to shape it by starting law studies, and was politically committed to the recognition of the Armenian genocide, against firearms and the defects of American justice. A subject she returns to in the documentary The Justice Project (2020). If these positions, as well as his projects, have earned him many criticisms, the star – whose fortune is estimated at 350 million dollars according to Forbes – now prefers to play on self-mockery. Proof of this is with his participation in the cult program of Saturday Night Livein October 2021.

An ambivalent feminism

Kim Kardashian has always assumed a strong image, symbol of a certain feminism. Like her mother or her sisters, we must not forget that the star is above all a fierce businesswoman, and that despite her sextape (or thanks to her), she has been able to build a commercial and media empire. This is not the only challenge she has had to face. Often the target of sexist remarks, as evidenced by the media treatment of her Parisian robbery in 2016, she was able to regain control of her story by evoking, for example, the psychological trauma of the incident.

Kim Kardashian’s Instagram post on her official account. ©Kim Kardashian Official Account

But even Kim K can fall into the trap of patriarchy. Latest event to date: the Met Gala 2022 during which the one who now appears in the arms of comedian Pete Davidson, 14 years her junior, proudly assumed that she had gone on a drastic diet in order to lose the seven kilos necessary to be able to put on Marilyn Monroe’s famous dress. Despite claiming to carry a “body positive” message, Kim Kardashian ultimately encourages an unattainable model of beauty – if she doesn’t make it – through the regular promotion of slimming products on social media, photo editing, as well as than a regular and assumed cosmetic surgery.

Kim Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala. ©John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Like all women, Kim Kardashian is full of contradictions. She celebrates independence while personifying standards inherited from patriarchy. A finding that reflects an ambivalent image in its feminist trajectory, but more broadly also, in contemporary pop culture. Because it is finally through this duality that Kim K marked our time and catalysed its changes. In short, the unprecedented phenomenon of a whole generation that disturbs as much as it fascinates.