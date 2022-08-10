Kim Kardashian and Beats are launching a collab. Fit Pro headphones

This page was translated using AI and machine learning before being reviewed by a human editor in your native language.

(Pocket-lint) – Apple-owned Beats has teamed up with Kim Kardashian to release a themed pair of Beats Fit Pro wireless headphones, called Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Earbuds – Kim K Special Edition. The new Beats x Kim headphones come in trendy neutral colors for Kim that can either blend in or stand out because they’re flesh-colored, according to Kim Kardashian.

Outside of their exterior aesthetics, they’re identical to the regular Beats Fit Pro. In our wireless earbuds review, we said they’re compact, have lots of useful features, and fit snug enough to use during all your workouts. Combined with great sound and smart features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Spatial Audio, In-Ear Sensing and Apple’s H1 chip, these headphones are perfect for iPhone users. and those who own multiple Apple products.

In many ways, the Beats Fit Pro is primarily aimed at people who want AirPods Pro-level active noise cancellation, but for workouts. And the Beats x Kim version is obviously aimed at fans of the entrepreneur.

The Beats x Kim models will be available on Apple’s online store on August 16, 2022 at 10 ET. They will cost the same as the regular Beats Fit Pro (around $200) in the US, UK, Canada, France, Germany and Japan.

They will launch in retail stores the following day, but physical sales are limited to 10 Apple stores, including 5th Avenue, Regent Street and the Champs-Élysées. They will also be available at high-end department stores like Selfridges in the UK and SSENSE in Canada. You can also buy them on Amazon in North America or on WeChat in China.

Wherever they are sold, they will be available in Moon, Dune or Earth colors.

Written by Maggie Tillman.