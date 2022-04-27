Kim Kardashian and Bonehead are in the Fil des Stars

April 27, 2022

Ne-Yo and his ex-wife Crystal have remarried 2 years after their divorce

Ne-Yo and his ex-wife Crystal Renay said “yes” to each other for the second time.

The singer of so sick, The 42-year-old and the 36-year-old former reality star had briefly separated, before finding out again that they were made for each other.

According to Page Six, the wedding ceremony and party were held on the roof of the new Resorts World complex in Las Vegas, in a very musical atmosphere. The guests were numerous and famous. The dress code was red and orange, except for the bride, in a white ruffled and ruched dress, and for the groom, a tuxedo. The couple’s children were also on their 31, in tuxedos. Thousands of roses and petals led inside the venue, where the dancefloor was located, which was bustling until the early hours, according to videos released by TMZ.

Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs has had to take a temporary break from his career due to illness. The guitarist, present since the beginning of Oasis, announced in a tweet on Tuesday that he had developed tonsil cancer. Very soberly, he wanted to reassure his fans, stating that the tumor was treatable. “I’m going to take a break from my career for a while. I have been diagnosed with tonsil cancer but the good news is that it is curable and I will be starting new treatment,” he wrote.

The musician assured that he would regularly give news of the progress of the treatment. He also added that he was “disgusted” to miss some concerts he was scheduled to play with his former Oasis bandmate, singer Liam Gallagher. They were due to perform together at the English Knebworth Festival on June 4. Bonehead (“bone head”, which would be translated into French as “egg skull” because he was prematurely bald), is 56 years old.