News

KIM KARDASHIAN AND FENDI, COLLAB COMING • MVC Magazine

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Now it all comes back. Kim Kardashian’s visit to the Roman headquarters of Fendi did not have to do, as previously thought, with a hypothetical campaign linked to the project “FENDACE. Rather, it concerned the development of another collaboration that directly sees the maison and SKIMS as protagonists. The two brands have in fact worked together to create a capsule collection. The purpose? Blending both aesthetics and affirming new stylistic identities.

In fact on the one hand we find Kim Jones, who appointed creative director of the women’s department, is trying to modernize the brand’s image by proposing various partnerships. On the other there is Kim Kardashian, who continues to want to demonstrate how SKIMS is not one of the many brands founded by celebrities, but you are approaching a real luxury brand in the fashion industry.

It is according to these two intentions that FENDI x SKIMS was born. A four-handed line designed to combine the concept of luxury with innovation. As stated by Kardashian herself in the Instagram post in which she officially announces the partnership. The category to which the products are aimed is that of a modern shapewear that is contaminated by the silhouettes of underwear and the typical processes of high fashion. These characteristics therefore predominate in articles that enhance the female forms of the body. The garments highlight a co-branding monogram declined in both earthy tones and bright colors.

The collection will be released online on November 9th at 3pm.


Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

824
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
679
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
660
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
582
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
550
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
442
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
434
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
372
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
339
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
300
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top