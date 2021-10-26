KIM KARDASHIAN AND FENDI, COLLAB COMING • MVC Magazine

Now it all comes back. Kim Kardashian’s visit to the Roman headquarters of Fendi did not have to do, as previously thought, with a hypothetical campaign linked to the project “FENDACE“. Rather, it concerned the development of another collaboration that directly sees the maison and SKIMS as protagonists. The two brands have in fact worked together to create a capsule collection. The purpose? Blending both aesthetics and affirming new stylistic identities.

In fact on the one hand we find Kim Jones, who appointed creative director of the women’s department, is trying to modernize the brand’s image by proposing various partnerships. On the other there is Kim Kardashian, who continues to want to demonstrate how SKIMS is not one of the many brands founded by celebrities, but you are approaching a real luxury brand in the fashion industry.

It is according to these two intentions that FENDI x SKIMS was born. A four-handed line designed to combine the concept of luxury with innovation. As stated by Kardashian herself in the Instagram post in which she officially announces the partnership. The category to which the products are aimed is that of a modern shapewear that is contaminated by the silhouettes of underwear and the typical processes of high fashion. These characteristics therefore predominate in articles that enhance the female forms of the body. The garments highlight a co-branding monogram declined in both earthy tones and bright colors.

The collection will be released online on November 9th at 3pm.