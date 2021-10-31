News

Kim Kardashian and Fendi launch the Fendi X Skims collection

Photo of James Reno James Reno1 hour ago
Just a month after the “job exchange” between Kim Jones and Donatella Versace – which led to the “Fendace” show, full of stars and monograms, at the Milan fashion week – the artistic director of Fendi joined forces with the other fashion Kim, the queen of shapewear Kardashian West, for a new collaboration.

Rumors of the partnership were already floating around in fashion circles, and On October 25, friends Jones and Kardashian West confirmed on Instagram that they actually partnered for a capsule collection limited edition.

According to the two Kims, the project “combines Fendi luxury with Skims innovation”, and as is now customary with her drop Skims, Kardashian wore the pieces herself. In a photo of the campaign, shot by Steven Meisel, Kim is joined by Precious Lee, Tianna St Louis, Jessie Li and Grace Valentine, all dressed in bright purple dresses, with matching leggings and gloves.

Other shots of Kardashian West see her in tights with the Fendi double F emblem and the Skims logo, a matching bralette top and F-heel shoes, Jones’ cult object; or a shaping khaki body worn under a monogram patterned down jacket.

Take note of the November 9, when the collection will be available on the new dedicated website Fendiskims.com. Visit it now to add yourself to the mailing list.

The article was originally published on Vogue.co.uk

