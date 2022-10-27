Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber look great for a jewelry brand, a very complicit duo

Warning the eyes ! The dazzling Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber were on their 31 this Wednesday, October 26 in West Hollywood on the occasion of a VIP dinner, organized to celebrate the launch of the new collection of Tiffany & cotitled Tiffany Lock. The opportunity for the two fashion enthusiasts to reveal themselves in their most beautiful outfits, each adding an accessory from the brand in the spotlight for this great evening.

Thus, the reality TV star, accompanied by her mother Kris Jenner and her darling Corey Gamble, dressed all in black with a top, a long coat (obviously in faux fur), leather pants and thigh high boots. . His recent weight loss was then very noticeable again. But the centerpiece of her outfit was obviously her accessory. Tiffany & Co, in this case a magnificent silver necklace in the shape of a snake, from the designer Elsa Peretti.

For her part, Hailey Bieber was in visible underwear, which recalls in particular the outfit of Kim Kardashian worn on October 21 for her 42 years. Justin Bieber’s wife wore a completely transparent black dress, revealing her sublime model figure and attracting the attention of photographers. She also wore a lovely necklace signed Tiffany & Co, but his was gold.

Welded against the same person

Note that the two stars posed together, in a photo. A complicity not so trivial, because if this is not the first time that they find themselves in a common evening and that they seem to forge a certain friendship, this rapprochement occurs shortly after the clash between Hailey and rapper Kanye-West, ex-husband of Kim Kardashian and with whom he does not get along very well (they are parents together of North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm).

Indeed, as recalled by DailyMail, Hailey Bieber had recently expressed her support for the editor of vogueGabriella Karefa-Johnson, who had publicly lambasted the clothes White Lives Matter of the rapper. The latter had retorted by making fun of the nose of the young woman, while the latter has always denied having had recourse to cosmetic surgery.

Justin Bieber would have notably broken his friendship with the artist after this episode, reports the British newspaper. The latter also claims that Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber both this week condemned on their social networks the “hate speech” and anti-Semitism of which Kanye West is accused after his comments in the podcast Drink Fields of the Revolt TV channel.