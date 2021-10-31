Kim Kardashian and her 10 most beautiful bags

Kim Kardashian takes accessories seriously. The reality star, who turns 41 today, never leaves home without an accessory to complete her outfit. While her large wardrobe has memorable shoes, gems and hats, Kardashian’s favorite finishing touch has always been the bag. Its collection of it bags is valued in the millions. Whether you’ve seen the price tags or not, the pieces he selects from luxury brands like Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Dior and Balenciaga are always exceptional.

True that every Hollywood celeb has a Birkin on hand, but no one else comes up with a personalized Haut à courroies with a painting of contemporary art legend George Condo. Likewise, the Louis Vuitton Keepall 45 is a cult travel bag that many stars rely on, but few have been as devoted to the piece as the Kardashian, which gets a new version every season.

Loading... Advertisements

As a collector, Kardashian goes the extra mile to select pieces that are wearable art. Even if she takes the latest it-bag, what interests her are the insider accessories that will have more and more value over time. During the 20 years or so she has spent in the spotlight, she has been able to amass an impressive collection of designer bags that she plans to pass on to her sons and daughters. Since North already has a mini-Birkin of her own, Kardashian’s long-term plan seems wise, but in the meantime she’s enjoying her many eye-catching designer “items”. In the gallery below, a look at the ten most iconic pieces of the Kardashian collection.